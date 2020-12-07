All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
2020 Alabama Football Awards Tracker: Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith Up for Multiple Awards

The Crimson Tide has had an impressive season so far, with many players up for awards this year
With the 2020 college football regular season beginning to come to a close and conference championships and bowl games quickly approaching, multiple Alabama players were announced to be nominated for awards for their effort in a wild year for the sport.

On Monday, quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith were all nominated for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year. In addition, Jones was also nominated a semifinalist for the Davey o'Brien National Quarterback Award along with 16 other semifinalists.

Smith also received another recognition by being named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, the annual award issued to college football's top wide receiver.

On defense, cornerback Patrick Surtain was nominated along with 17 other semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award for the Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year.

With a perfect season so far, place kicker Will Reichard has been nominated as a semifinalist of the Lou Groza national Collegiate Place-Kicker Award. Reichard is 69-for-69 so far this season and fits right in with the other 19 semifinalists.

Here is a list of all of the awards nominations that have been announced. This story will be updated as more nominations are issued.

Mac Jones

  • Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award (17 semifinalists)
  • Maxwell Award (18 semifinalists)

Najee Harris

  • Maxwell Award (18 semifinalists)

DeVonta Smith

  • Maxwell Award (18 semifinalists)
  • Biletnikoff Award (11 semifinalists)

Will Reichard

  • Lou Groza National Collegiate Place-Kicker Award (20 semifinalists)

Patrick Surtain II

  • Chuck Bednarik Award (18 semifinalists)

This story will be updated as more nominations for the 2020 season are issued.

