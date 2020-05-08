2020 NFL Schedule Full of Alabama Matchups Announced

Having just been drafted barely two weeks ago, the group of former Alabama players in the NFL now have their lists of opponents for the 2020 season.

The teams of the NFL began releasing their schedules for the 2020 season on Thursday. While the preseason games have yet to be officially scheduled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the regular-season games have been solidified.

Of the teams who drafted former Crimson Tide players, the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders highlighted the first day of released schedules.

The Dolphins, who drafted both former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, have a fairly difficult schedule ahead of them that is filled with former Alabama players.

While the preseason dates have yet to be formally announced, the Dolphins will be opening the preseason at the Atlanta Falcons and former Alabama wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Miami's second preseason game is against the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In the regular season, the Dolphins and their two new Alabama players will have to face off against several teams with former Crimson Tide players that were drafted in 2020. Miami faces off against Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos on Oct. 18 as well as Henry Ruggs III and the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 26/27.

Davis and the Dolphins will also play against former teammate Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets on Nov. 15 and 29th.

Dec. 6 is another date that Alabama fans should mark on their calendars, as the Dolphins will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a face-off between the top-two college quarterbacks drafted in 2020 in Tagovailoa and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Jeudy and the Broncos should have an easier 2020 than the Dolphins, but that doesn't mean there aren't some difficult games on their schedule. In addition to having to play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs twice, Denver will also have to play the Steelers, the Patriots and the Falcons.

Like the matchup between Tagovailoa and Burrow, Alabama fans should also mark their calendars for Nov. 15 and Jan. 3, as those dates will mark when Jeudy and his Broncos and Ruggs and his Raiders play against each other. As competitive as the two receivers were with the Crimson Tide, it will be fun to watch both players on opposite teams and is sure to be an offensive spectacle.

The inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders has finally been set, and both Ruggs and former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs are slated to have a solid year.

The Raiders, like the Broncos, will also have to face the Chiefs twice in the 2020 season. The addition of the Patriots and two matchups with the Broncos will make the road even more difficult for the newly-relocated team.

Freshly-drafted Cleveland Brown Jedrick Wills Jr. will also play against Ruggs and the Raiders on Nov. 1, so watch out for that one in regards to former Alabama players.

Regardless of your NFL fandom, 2020 will be an exciting year to watch former Crimson Tide players put in work for their respective teams. For a full composite schedule as well television listings, click here.