Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

2020 NFL Schedule Full of Alabama Matchups Announced

Sports Illustrated

Joey Blackwell

Having just been drafted barely two weeks ago, the group of former Alabama players in the NFL now have their lists of opponents for the 2020 season.

The teams of the NFL began releasing their schedules for the 2020 season on Thursday. While the preseason games have yet to be officially scheduled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, the regular-season games have been solidified.

Of the teams who drafted former Crimson Tide players, the Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders highlighted the first day of released schedules.

The Dolphins, who drafted both former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, have a fairly difficult schedule ahead of them that is filled with former Alabama players.

While the preseason dates have yet to be formally announced, the Dolphins will be opening the preseason at the Atlanta Falcons and former Alabama wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Miami's second preseason game is against the Philadelphia Eagles, who drafted former Alabama/Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts.

In the regular season, the Dolphins and their two new Alabama players will have to face off against several teams with former Crimson Tide players that were drafted in 2020. Miami faces off against Jerry Jeudy and the Broncos on Oct. 18 as well as Henry Ruggs III and the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 26/27.

Davis and the Dolphins will also play against former teammate Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets on Nov. 15 and 29th.

Dec. 6 is another date that Alabama fans should mark on their calendars, as the Dolphins will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in a face-off between the top-two college quarterbacks drafted in 2020 in Tagovailoa and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Jeudy and the Broncos should have an easier 2020 than the Dolphins, but that doesn't mean there aren't some difficult games on their schedule. In addition to having to play the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs twice, Denver will also have to play the Steelers, the Patriots and the Falcons.

Like the matchup between Tagovailoa and Burrow, Alabama fans should also mark their calendars for Nov. 15 and Jan. 3, as those dates will mark when Jeudy and his Broncos and Ruggs and his Raiders play against each other. As competitive as the two receivers were with the Crimson Tide, it will be fun to watch both players on opposite teams and is sure to be an offensive spectacle.

The inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders has finally been set, and both Ruggs and former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs are slated to have a solid year.

The Raiders, like the Broncos, will also have to face the Chiefs twice in the 2020 season. The addition of the Patriots and two matchups with the Broncos will make the road even more difficult for the newly-relocated team.

Freshly-drafted Cleveland Brown Jedrick Wills Jr. will also play against Ruggs and the Raiders on Nov. 1, so watch out for that one in regards to former Alabama players.

Regardless of your NFL fandom, 2020 will be an exciting year to watch former Crimson Tide players put in work for their respective teams. For a full composite schedule as well television listings, click here.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Just A Minute: We Realistically Can't Have College Football Until Something Significantly Changes

BamaCentral's Christopher Walsh points out that optimism we'll have college football is fine, but reality dictates something else due to the coronavirus pandemic

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

David Ballou, Dr. Matt Rhea On Why They're at Alabama: 'Our Passion Is Player Development'

Alabama football introduces its new sports performance directors to fans with an Instagram interview

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

SI Cover Tournament: Namath Eyes Super Bowl vs. Terry Davis Dazzles LSU

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

THELadyinRed

Alabama Basketball Announces Matchup Against Clemson Set for Dec. 12 in Atlanta

The Crimson Tide is one of four SEC teams participating in Holiday Hoopsgiving on Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Tradition of Alabama Football Intrigues 2022 Four-Star DE Francois Nolton Jr.

Rising defensive end prospect from Sunshine State talks Alabama offer and more

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Party Line

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Throwback Thursday: Legendary Quarterback Bart Starr

Quarterback Bart Starr’s Alabama career did not foretell his NFL career

J. Bank

by

jblackwell

Alabama DB Nigel Knott Transferring to East Carolina

The former four-star prospect will start fresh with the Pirates and have two years of eligibility remaining

Tyler Martin

Postcard from Tuscaloosa: Both Road Traffic and Road Work Are Both On The Rise

The roads on the University of Alabama remain quiet, but they're clogging up again in other parts of Tuscaloosa

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Fred Sington

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh