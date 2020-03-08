2020 SEC Basketball Tournament: Complete Bracket, Schedule, TV Info

The Alabama men's basketball team is the No. 9 seed in the 2020 Southeastern Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, which means a rematch with Tennessee on Thursday at noon CT (SEC Network).

The winner will take on top-seeded Kentucky in Friday's quarterfinals.

Alabama (16-15, 8-10 SEC) and Tennessee (17-14, 9-9) squared off once during the regular season, with the Volunteers pulling off a narrow 69-68 victory inside Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 4.

The Crimson Tide is 10-5 when facing the Volunteers in the SEC Tournament. The last time the two teams met in the postseason was March 15, 2013 when Alabama captured an 58-48 victory.

This year's tournament will be held March 11-15 in the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The complete 2020 SEC Tournament schedule (all times CT):

Wednesday

First round

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, approximately 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Thursday

Second round

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama, noon, SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Winner Game 1, approximately 2:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A & M vs. No. 10 Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. Winner Game 2, approximately 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Friday

Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner, noon, ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner, approximately 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner, approximately 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday

Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon, ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, approximately 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday

Championship: Semifinal winners, noon, ESPN