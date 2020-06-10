Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

2020 SEC Football Media Days Will Be Held Virtually

Christopher Walsh/Bama Central

Tyler Martin

Well, the Southeastern Conference becomes the fourth Power Five conference to hold its football media days event in a virtual format this summer due to the novel coronavirus, it announced in a press release on Wednesday morning. 

The ACC is the only Power Five conference not to go this route yet. 

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

Originally, the event was set to be held on July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Ga. It will be the first time ever that the event will noyt be held in person.

During the virtual event, Sankey will give his "State of the SEC" address to go along with media sessions from all 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school. The SEC Network is planning on provided TV coverage of the event. 

Date and times have not been announced yet.

This story will be updated.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tyler Martin
Tyler Martin

Editor

I am still looking forward to Leach's and Kiffin's debut at the event.

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: A Student Literally Makes History (Nick Saban's Statue)

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with the story about Nick Saban's statue

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

All Things Bama Podcast: Keith McCants Recalls Journey from First-Round Pick to Overcoming Addiction

This show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Around the SEC: Players Start to Report, Prepare for the 2020 Season

A look at what's going on around the rest of the Southeastern Conference as football players start going through formal workouts.

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: The Fight In The Dog

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Chadarius Townsend Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The redshirt-junior wide receiver will be leaving the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Postcard From The Tuscaloosa "Zoo"

Trying to stay positive during such a difficult time, even if it means going a little more out of the way

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1986 Notre Dame

The Crimson Tide Picked Up Its First Win Over The Irish Led By Bell and Bennett

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell

Alabama Baseball's Sam Praytor is 'Ready to Play Again'

The redshirt-sophomore catcher has now had two-consecutive seasons end in disappointment

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

What's It Going To Take To Get Football Teams On The Field This Season? A Lot

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports takes a look at some of the steps being taken for football to have a chance to be played this season

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Will Alabama Sign a Running Back in its 2021 Recruiting Class?

While it is not a position of need this cycle, here are a few names to keep an eye on

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell