2020 SEC Football Media Days Will Be Held Virtually

Well, the Southeastern Conference becomes the fourth Power Five conference to hold its football media days event in a virtual format this summer due to the novel coronavirus, it announced in a press release on Wednesday morning.

The ACC is the only Power Five conference not to go this route yet.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

Originally, the event was set to be held on July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Hotel in Atlanta, Ga. It will be the first time ever that the event will noyt be held in person.

During the virtual event, Sankey will give his "State of the SEC" address to go along with media sessions from all 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school. The SEC Network is planning on provided TV coverage of the event.

Date and times have not been announced yet.

This story will be updated.