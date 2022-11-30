Skip to main content

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee continue to soar while a couple of surprising teams fall a couple of notches.

Well, as we predicted last week, Feast Week provided a lot of clarity in terms of organizing the Who's Who of the Southeastern Conference at the midway point of non-conference play.

While it didn't win its tournament, Alabama basketball had arguably the biggest week of them all, downing both then-No. 12 Michigan State and then-No. 1 North Carolina at the Phil Knight Invitational. UConn proved to be a stumbling block sandwiched between the two wins, but make no mistake: the Crimson Tide looks to be for real this season.

For that reason, Alabama moves into first place this week. That all could change over the next couple of weeks, though, as the Crimson Tide has some brutal upcoming matchups, including at Houston, vs Memphis and against Gonzaga in a neutral-site game.

Arkansas slides one spat down into second place. The Razorbacks are currently tied with Alabama for No. 11 in the AP Top 25 — a fittingly narrow gap that can also be reflected in this week's power rankings. Arkansas suffered its first loss of the season against then-No. 8 Creighton in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational — hardly a bad mark on its record. However, it's hard to deny Alabama after beating North Carolina in four overtimes, so that places Arkansas ahead.

Tennessee storms up to three spots to No. 3 this week after collecting three wins over Butler, USC and then-No. 3 Kansas at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Volunteers once again to be early contenders for the conference, and their record proves that they belong near the top.

Auburn might be 7-0, but the Tigers have yet to play a ranked opponent. According to KenPom, Auburn's schedule ranks 204th in difficulty. For that reason, it's hard to rank the Tigers any higher until they face some challenges. There's no need for Auburn fans to worry, though: a December slate that includes Memphis, USC and Washington will provide plenty of opportunities for the Tigers to leave an impression.

With that, here is the SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings following four weeks of college basketball:

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 4

1. Alabama (6-1)

2. Arkansas (6-1)

3. Tennessee (5-1)

4. Auburn (7-0)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5. LSU (6-1)

6. Kentucky (5-2)

7. Mississippi State (7-0)

8. Missouri (8-0)

9. Ole Miss (6-1)

10. Georgia (5-2)

11. Florida (4-3)

12. Texas A&M (4-2)

13. Vanderbilt (3-3)

14. South Carolina (3-3)

Keep returning to BamaCentral every week throughout the season for updated SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings.

Want to see the Crimson Tide or other teams? SI Tickets.

In This Article (14)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) waves to fans as he leaves the field after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 49-27.
All Things Bama

Don't Expect the Same Alabama Team When it Next Plays: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama quarterback Pat Trammell and Paul "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs
All Things Bama

CFP Committee Ranks Alabama No. 6

By Katie Windham
Roydell Williams
All Things Bama

Alabama's CFP Chances Boil Down to One Thing: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Nov 27, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) is tac led by a group of Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Brian Robinson's Overshadowed Excellence

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart - 2022
All Things Bama

For Wes Hart and Alabama Soccer, Experience Pays

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) reacts after a sack against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Named Finalist For Bednarik Award

By Mason Smith
RS_18546
All Things Bama

Who is the X-Factor for Alabama Basketball: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell