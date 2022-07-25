2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Position Preview: Running Backs

Thanks to a big addition from the transfer portal and two key players returning from injury, the Crimson Tide is locked and loaded at the running back position despite losing its leading rusher to the NFL.

The A-Day MVP and top running back listed on Alabama’s depth chart has yet to take an official snap for the Crimson Tide. Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs has been drawing rave reviews from teammates and coaches throughout the spring and offseason.

“He has really been a very good addition to our team,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said back in the spring. “He’s got great speed. He’s really a good receiver, good third-down back. He’s got great vision. He’s got really good burst out of a cut. I’m really, really impressed with what he’s been able to do. He’s smart. He picked up things. He’s an experienced player. He really does a good job of understanding what we’re trying to do and how we’re doing it, and that’s what experienced players can do.”

The receiving game is expected to be a big part of Gibbs' game for the Crimson Tide and was a big factor in how Jase McClellan was utilized last season for the Crimson Tide before he suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game of the season. As Bryce Young was growing comfortable in the offense as a first-time starter, McClellan was one of his early favorite targets out of the backfield with 10 catches for 97 yards, including three receiving touchdowns.

Injuries were an issue all season long for Alabama last year, with both McClellan and Roydell Williams going down with season-ending injuries. Trey Sanders has a well-documented injury history that he had to overcome during his redshirt sophomore season, and even the team’s leading rusher last year, Brian Robinson Jr., got hurt late in the Iron Bowl. A once deep stable of backs became spread painfully thin by the end of the year.

Even with Robinson off to the NFL, the Crimson Tide does have depth built up at the position. Even though neither Williams or McClellan played in the A-Day game, Saban said they were both progressing nicely throughout the spring. McClellan, Williams and Sanders bring back a combined 789 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. All three guys will be major contributors for the Crimson Tide out of the backfield this season if they can stay healthy.

McClellan got the bulk of the second-string reps at the beginning of the year before his injury, then Williams took over the role behind Robinson before Sanders had to handle the backup role towards the end of the season. While they will likely still be serving as backups to Gibbs this season, last season proved how important depth is at the position.

To add to that depth, the Crimson Tide brought in two freshmen running backs from the class of 2022. Emmanuel Henderson, the top running back from the state of Alabama, and four star Jamarion Miller. Alabama has used freshmen running backs in the past, but it could be a tough time up the depth chart for either guy to see significant minutes this season because of the talent in front of them.

With the presence of Gibbs and three contributors returning, Alabama’s offense should be a little more balanced than a year ago. Last season was the most lopsided passing yards to rushing yards ratio of the Saban era. The Crimson Tide threw for 2,823 more yards than it ran for. To put that in perspective, it was only nine yards in 2011, and five times under Saban (2008, 2009, 2012, 2016 and 2017), Alabama ran for more yards than it passed.

Young will still be the piece the offense revolves around, but with a lot of experience lost at receiver, Alabama will likely rely more on the run game in 2022. And with six scholarship running backs available on the roster and Gibbs at the helm, the Crimson Tide has the pieces in place to have a potent rushing attack.

Projected Depth Chart

Jahmyr Gibbs (Jr.) Jase McClellan (Jr.) or Roydell Williams (Jr.), or Trey Sanders (R-Jr.) Emmanuel Henderson (Fr.) Jamarion Miller (Fr.)

Jahmyr Gibbs

No. 1, 5'11" 200 pounds, junior (transfer from Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech (2020-21): Averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns across 19 career games at Georgia Tech. Was named to the 2021 All-ACC Team at three different positions: all-purpose back (first team), return specialist (second team), and running back (third team). Accumulated 1,805 total yards during his sophomore season, the second most in Georgia Tech single-season history. Rushed for 746 yards on 143 carries and four touchdowns while adding 470 yards and two scores on 36 receptions. Also contributed 23 kickoff returns for 589 yards and one score in 2021

Rushed 89 times for 460 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman in 2020. Added 24 receptions for 303 yards and three scores.

Emmanuel Henderson

No. 24, 6-1, 185 pounds, freshman

One of the top athletes and running backs in the nation. The 247Composite five-star player was ranked 30th nationally, the No. 1 running back overall and the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama. He was No. 18 on the ESPN300 and is the outlet’s top-ranked running back, also rated as the No. 12 player in the Southeast Region and No. 2 player in the state by ESPN.com. A three-sport star who also averaged double figures on the basketball court and has been timed at 11.4 in the 100-meter dash. He chose Alabama over Auburn, Clemson and Georgia.

Jase McClellan

No. 2, 5'11" 212 pounds, junior

Was tied for the team lead with five touchdowns prior to suffering a season-ending injury against Ole Miss. Had 40 carries for 191 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground, 10 catches for 97 yards and three receiving touchdowns, and also score on special teams by returning a blocked punt into the end zone.

In 2020, McClellan earned a regular role in a deep backfield, while also playing special teams. Totaled 245 rushing yards yards on 23 attempts, including the longest carry of the season, 80 yards, plus scored two touchdowns.

Jamarion Miller

No. 26, 5'10" 201 pounds, freshman

The early enrollee was a highly regarded prospect out of Texas, and rated a four-star prospect by all major outlets. Miller was the No. 86 player overall and No. 6 running back recruit nationally by 247Sports. He was tabbed the No. 122 recruit on the ESPN300 and the No. 9 running back overall. Set the Tyler Legacy school record for career rushing yards with nearly 5,000 over four seasons. Chose Alabama over in-state Texas.

Trey Sanders

No. 6, 6'0" 214 pounds, redshirt junior

Played in 13 games last season, with 72 carries for 314 yards and two touchdowns, and also caught six passes for 55 yards. Had a career-high 14 carries against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, when Alabama ran up a season-high 301 rushing yards to set a program bowl record.

In 2020, had 30 carries for 134 yards, and one reception, before suffering a season-ending injury during the bye week. His best showing was against Mississippi State, 12 carries for 80 rushing yards, including a 25-yard gain.

Missed the entire 2019 season due to an injury. Received a medical redshirt.

Roydell Williams

No. 5, 5'10" 212 pounds, junior

Stepped up into a larger role following the injury to Jase McClellan, only to suffer a season-ending injury against New Mexico State. Finished with 48 carries for 284 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, along with five receptions for 57 yards and another touchdown. Against Southern Miss had a career-best 110 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Earned playing time as a freshman in 2020, both in the backfield and on special teams. Had 19 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown during eight games. Scored his first touchdown against Kentucky.

This is the first part of a preseason position-by-position look at the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide.