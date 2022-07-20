Why Alabama is Raving Over Transfer RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Next to Jahmyr Gibbs’ name on Alabama’s roster are the letters RB. Let's be clear here, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Georgia Tech transfer was brought in to add depth to the Crimson Tide’s already-loaded running back room.

Gibbs, who averaged 5.22 yards per carry while leading Georgia Tech with 746 yards and four touchdowns on the ground last season, figures to bring that same explosion to Alabama’s backfield this season. However, the hype around him this offseaosn comes from a different facet of his game.

“He’s like a little wide receiver sometimes,” Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. said during SEC Media Days on Tuesday. “You have to take those wheel routes on him and stuff like that, you really get on your horse because he’s got wheels and he can run. He’s dangerous out of the backfield, but I love it. It’s fun to watch.”

Gibbs is arguably the best receiving running back in the nation. Over his two seasons at Georgia Tech, he’s pulled in a combined 60 receptions for 773 yards and five touchdowns over 19 games. For perspective, his 40.68 receiving yards per game over that span is higher than any of Alabama’s backs in the Nick Saban era. In fact, Najee Harris’ 32.7-yard average in 2020 is the only time a Crimson Tide back has come within 10 yards of the mark in recent years.

Last season, Gibbs recorded 36 receptions for 470 yards and a pair of scores through the air. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked second among the nation’s running backs with a 91.5 receiving grade, trailing only Georgia’s Kenny McIntosh (92.1).

After spending the spring trying to corral the speedy back, Alabama safety Jordan Battle can attest to those high marks. While Battle says he’s won roughly 50% of his battles against Gibbs, he said the Crimson Tide’s linebackers have had more of a handful keeping up.

“He’s a great back,” Battle said during his SEC Media Days appearance. “He’s fast, elusive and he can also catch the ball. He’s a good matchup for linebackers, as well. And our linebackers are getting better covering him in practice.”

Alabama’s defenders weren’t the only ones singing Gibbs’ on Tuesday. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is also eager to add the Georgia Tech transfer to his restocked arsenal of weapons this year. The two connected just once for a 9-yard reception during the A-Day game in April. However, Gibbs was able to flash his big-play ability during the annual spring showcase, breaking away for a 75-yard touchdown run while finishing the scrimmage with 100 yards on nine carries.

“Jah is super explosive, super dynamic, and he’s really smart,” Young said. “He understands the offense really well, even in the short time that he got here and he’s been here. Back when he got here, it felt like he’s been here for most of the year, that’s how well he understood the offense. Smart not just in running the ball and receiving out of the backfield but also protection, too.

“He knows where he always needs to be. I’m super excited to watch him, to play alongside him. It’s been really fun just being able to play with him and practice.”

Saban echoed those remarks while also praising Gibbs for athletic ability as well as the maturity and work ethic he’s shown this offseason.

“He’s made a really, really positive impact on our team in a lot of ways, on the field and off,” Saban said. “And we’re very pleased to have him in the program.”

Gibbs joins returners Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell as well as incoming freshmen Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Jamarion Miller to make up an Alabama backfield comprised of six scholarship backs all rated as four- or five-star talents. While the Crimson Tide figures to distribute carries more evenly this season, it’s a safe bet the speedy Georgia Tech transfer will have plenty of opportunities to get his hands on the ball in one way or another.

“He’s an outstanding player,” Saban said. “He’s a very mature person. He’s got great work ethic. He’s very talented from an ability standpoint. He’s got speed. He’s a really good receiver. He does a great job of pressing holes and getting the defense to commit to things and making a cut and gets to top speed very quickly, which are all tremendous assets for a running back.”