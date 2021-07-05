2022 RHP Riley Quick Commits to Alabama Baseball

Riley Quick is the younger brother of Pierce Quick, who currently plays on the Crimson Tide offensive line.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brad Bohannon picked up another commitment for Alabama baseball on Monday afternoon, with Riley Quick of Hewitt-Trussville High School committing to the team's 2022 recruiting class.

Quick is the younger brother of Pierce Quick, who is currently on the Crimson Tide football team as an offensive lineman.

Riley Quick made his commitment announcement on Twitter:

Playing both pitcher and first base for the Huskies, Quick has a fastball that tops out at 95 to 96 miles per hour. He throws right-handed and will provide much-needed pitching depth for the Crimson Tide in the future.

Along with baseball, Quick is rated as one of the top-10 offensive lineman prospects in the state of Alabama. Standing at 6-5 and weighing 260 pounds, Quick has received offers for football from a plethora of schools including Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida State.

It is unknown at this time whether Quick will attempt to be a dual-sport athlete or will focus solely on baseball.

Following Alabama baseball's season-ending loss at the NCAA Ruston Regional to Louisiana Tech, Bohannon said that he and his staff will continue to recruit at a high level in order to correct the team's shortcomings from the 2021 season.

"We’ve just got to continue to recruit at a high level — we’ve got to continue to build depth on the mound so we can better handle the nicks and bruises that come when playing college athletics and obviously we’ve got to get better offensively," Bohannon said. "Those are the things we’re going to work on when recruiting this summer and we’ve put together our roster for next fall.”

With multiple commitments since the season's end, Bohannon seems to be well on his way to accomplishing that feat. Quick is another addition that will help an Alabama pitching staff that experienced depth issues due to injury in 2021, an issue that is slowly but surely being amended.