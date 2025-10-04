Live Blog: No. 10 Alabama Football vs. No. 16 Vanderbilt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football (3-1, 1-0 SEC) has its first opportunity for revenge against a team that defeated the Crimson Tide in 2024 on Saturday. No. 16 Vanderbilt (5-0, 1-0 SEC) traveled to Tuscaloosa with several familiar faces in tow and sights set on a repeat of last season's upset.
Vanderbilt had not defeated Alabama in 40 years until last October's showdown in Nashville. Kalen DeBoer's squad has had to wait 364 days for the rematch on its home turf. The Commodores defeated Utah State at home 55-35 last weekend, the same day the Crimson Tide went into Athens for the first time in a decade and upset Georgia.
The Commodores last visited Bryant-Denny Stadium in September of 2022. That contest was considerably less eventful than the most recent meeting between the two schools; Alabama won handily, 55-3.
Saturday afternoon's game was met with a considerable amount of pregame talk and anticipation, more than there has previously been in this particular series. The Crimson Tide experienced a bad result one week after beating Georgia last year. The schedule is the same this season.
How to Watch:
- Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- TV: ABC
- Location: Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Series history: Alabama leads 60-20-4 (The Crimson Tide vacated wins over the Commodores from 2006 and 2007)
- Last meeting: October 5, 2024 (Vanderbilt won 40-35)
Alabama Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Oct. 1
- Wolf LB Jah-Marien Latham: out
- Wolf LB Qua Russaw: out
- DT Jeremiah Beaman: out
- DL James Smith: out for first half (due to targeting penalty and subsequent ejection from second half of Georgia game)
Vanderbilt Initial Availability Report: Wednesday, Oct. 1
- CB Marlon Jones: out
- RB Chase Gillespie: out
- S Brail Lipford: out
- LB Jamison Curtis: out
- DL Yilanan Outtara: doubtful
- CB Mark Davis: questionable
Friday's availability report did not feature any changes on either Alabama's or Vanderbilt's side from Wednesday's first official report. For Alabama, Beaman's and Latham's injuries are season-ending. Russaw suffered a broken foot in the first half of the Crimson Tide's win over Georgia and will be sidelined for an indeterminate period, though he is not expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- Yhonzae Pierre and Justin Hill are the only Wolf linebackers listed on the pregame depth chart in the press box. Both young players are expected to shoulder a heavier workload with injuries to Jah-Marien Latham and Qua Russaw.