2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

Let's just go ahead and get this out of the way: I think a lot of us owe Georgia an apology.

In the biggest game of the weekend, the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers traveled to Athens, Ga. to take on the No. 3 Bulldogs. It did not go well for the team in orange. Georgia lambasted Tennessee by a final score of 27-13 that doesn't even begin to fully encapsulate just how dominant the Bulldogs were.

It goes without saying that Georgia is firmly in the top spot after this week. However, it's hard to drop Tennessee too far, so it moves down to second.

In the second big game of the weekend, another upset loomed large. No. 6 Alabama took a trip to face No. 10 LSU in Baton Rouge, with Tigers head coach Brian Kelly seeking his first win over Nick Saban. LSU took down Alabama in overtime 32-31, giving the Crimson Tide its second loss of the season and making a statement: the Bayou Bengals are back.

LSU moves up to third this week, while Alabama falls down to fifth. The Crimson Tide will have a chance of moving up next week, though, as it will travel to play Ole Miss.

Here's the full SEC power rankings after 10 weeks of college football:

1) Georgia (9-0 overall, 6-0 SEC)

2) Tennessee (8-1, 4-1)

3) LSU (7-2, 5-1)

4) Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1)*

5) Alabama (7-2, 4-2)

6) Kentucky (6-3, 3-3)

7) South Carolina (6-3, 3-3)

8) Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3)

9) Arkansas (5-4, 2-3)

10) Florida (5-4, 2-4)

11) Missouri (4-5, 2-4)

12) Auburn (3-6, 1-5)

13) Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5)

14) Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5)

*Denotes bye week

