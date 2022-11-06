Skip to main content

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

Two top-10 SEC matchups dramatically shifted the order of the top five teams this week.

Let's just go ahead and get this out of the way: I think a lot of us owe Georgia an apology.

In the biggest game of the weekend, the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers traveled to Athens, Ga. to take on the No. 3 Bulldogs. It did not go well for the team in orange. Georgia lambasted Tennessee by a final score of 27-13 that doesn't even begin to fully encapsulate just how dominant the Bulldogs were.

It goes without saying that Georgia is firmly in the top spot after this week. However, it's hard to drop Tennessee too far, so it moves down to second.

In the second big game of the weekend, another upset loomed large. No. 6 Alabama took a trip to face No. 10 LSU in Baton Rouge, with Tigers head coach Brian Kelly seeking his first win over Nick Saban. LSU took down Alabama in overtime 32-31, giving the Crimson Tide its second loss of the season and making a statement: the Bayou Bengals are back.

LSU moves up to third this week, while Alabama falls down to fifth. The Crimson Tide will have a chance of moving up next week, though, as it will travel to play Ole Miss.

Here's the full SEC power rankings after 10 weeks of college football:

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 10

1) Georgia (9-0 overall, 6-0 SEC)

2) Tennessee (8-1, 4-1)

3) LSU (7-2, 5-1)

4) Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1)*

5) Alabama (7-2, 4-2)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

6) Kentucky (6-3, 3-3)

7) South Carolina (6-3, 3-3)

8) Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3)

9) Arkansas (5-4, 2-3)

10) Florida (5-4, 2-4)

11) Missouri (4-5, 2-4)

12) Auburn (3-6, 1-5)

13) Texas A&M (3-6, 1-5)

14) Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5)

*Denotes bye week

Visit BamaCentral every Sunday throughout the 2022 season for the latest edition of SEC Football Power Rankings.

In This Article (14)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs
Florida Gators
Florida Gators
LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers
Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Tennessee State Tigers
Tennessee State Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores

Crimson Tikes: Bama Wants Us
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bama Wants Us!

By Anthony Sisco
General view of Alabama Crimson Tide equipment bag during warm ups before the game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, November 6, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything LSU Coach Brian Kelly Said After Beating Alabama 32-31 in Overtime

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban at LSU
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said Following Alabama's 32-31 Overtime Loss at LSU

By Christopher Walsh
Henry To'oTo'o at LSU
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 15 LSU 32, No. 6 Alabama 31 (OT)

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) gets his pass pff before being hit by LSU Tigers defensive end BJ Ojulari (18) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Leaning on Each Other as Leaders Following Alabama's Latest Loss

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) misses the tackle of LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Notebook: Alabama had the Defense it Wanted on Two-Point Conversion

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Learning Opportunities in Loss at LSU Too Little, Too Late for Alabama Football

By Joey Blackwell