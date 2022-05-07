2023 CB Ja’Keem Jackson Can See Himself Modeling Patrick Surtain, Trevon Diggs at Alabama

Ja’Keem Jackson’s 6-foot-2, 180-pound frame resembles an elite college cornerback. His highlight film certainly backs that up.

Those two factors were enough for the Crimson Tide coaching staff to extend an offer to the Kissimmee, Fla. native earlier this week. Jackson received his offer on Tuesday after Alabama assistant Robert Gillespie paid a visit to his high school. Alabama is the latest program to offer the three-star cornerback, who also received an offer from Georgia earlier this week.

“The running backs coach came to see me and film me through practice,” Jackson said. “​​I guess he liked what he saw, that I'm very aggressive, that I make contact, I'm physical at the line, I have good ball skills and I'm fast, and I have good size. He was very impressed so he went ahead and offered me.”

Jackson is rated as the No. No. 53 cornerback and No. 494 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. During his junior season at Osceola High School last season, he played on both sides of the ball, catching 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns on offense while intercepting three passes on defense. Alabama is recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball where his length fits the mold of Nick Saban’s preferred options at cornerback.

“They [Alabama] have really good corners, I know Patrick Sutrain, Trevon Diggs, and all those types of guys,” Jackson said. “I feel like I can relate my game to them with my size and athleticism.”

Although Jackson does not have a list of top schools right now, he told BamaCentral that the Crimson Tide offer was an exciting one to him.

“​​I was very excited because, you know, Bama is one of the top-two best schools in college football,” Jackson said. “It's really a blessing. Growing up and watching them, I never really thought I would get an opportunity to play for them and it finally came true.”

He also has a nice relationship with first-year cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson, who he has known for almost a decade, dating back to when his cousin T'Sharvan Bell was recruited by the then Auburn defensive backs coach.



“I have been talking to coach T-Rob for a minute,” Jackson said. “If I do end up playing there I know I can trust him to make me successful.”

Jackson has not visited Tuscaloosa, Ala., yet, but is going to try to make a trip to the Alabama campus this summer.