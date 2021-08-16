5 Things Every Alabama Fan Will Want to Know From Fall Scrimmage No. 1

The Crimson Tide held its first scrimmage earlier than usual during fall camp, but the coaches still learned a lot about the developing 2021 team.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The next couple of practices for the University of Alabama football team could be be very telling toward the final depth chart because if the coaches are going to make any changes following the first scrimmage of fall camp now's the time to do so.

The Crimson Tide only has until Saturday to get ready for its second, and final, scrimmage, while also juggling the start of classes for the fall semester. Alabama will subsequently start turning its attention to the start of the 2021 season, against Miami in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

Here are five things the team learned about itself during the scrimmage:

1] The quarterbacks

Sophomore Bryce Young flashed at times, including in the 2-minute drill, but the offense around him struggled against the veteran defense. That was to be expected.

"I was pleased with his performance," Alabama coach Nick Saban said about Young. "I’m sure if you ask him, he’ll be the first one to say he’s looking forward to working to try to improve. You know, improve the production overall in terms of the execution of our offense."

If anyone locked down his role it may have been reserve quarterback Paul Tyson. It would be shocking if he isn't listed second on the initial depth chart, due to be released in two weeks.

2] Trey Sanders

The running back had a big day, and looks ready to go after having his first two years in Tuscaloosa derailed by injuries (ACL and car accident/hip).

"Seeing what Trey’s been through and knowing him and how hard he works every day; it’s exciting to see him out and exciting to play with him again,” wide receiver John Metchie III recently said.

Alabama will continue to be a little cautious with Sanders, but even Saban said he's getting close to 100 percent.

3] Secondary depth

Alabama already had most of its secondary all but set as the lone replacement needed was for cornerback Patrick Surtain II. However, not only has the first-team secondary played well despite some injuries, the overall depth is looking pretty good as well.

True freshman Kool-Aid McKinstry is getting a lot of attention, but keep an eye on junior college transfer Khyree Jackson. The 6-foot-3 defensive back has continued to show one trait that got him noticed by the Crimson Tide coaches: Hard hits.

Sophomore Kristian Story was a quarterback in high school, but has made the transition to safety and is looking a lot more comfortable. There's also a growing buzz about Terrion Arnold, a top-tier player in the recruiting Class of 2021, but still has a ways to go to land a regular role.

4] The offensive line

The first thing that got our attention about the unit was what Saban said about Kendall Randolph, even though the senior sprained an ankle during the scrimmage.

"He’s a jack of all trades," said Saban, later adding: "He’s really a key to the development of this offensive line because of his experience."

Translation: Randolph is going to play, and could play just about anywhere including tight end again.

The key may be who emerges at Alabama's sixth man, because if someone goes out at any position except center he could step in and the offense not lose much of a step.

It could be JC Latham at right tackle. The more up to speed he gets, the more coaches will be comfortable using Randolph somewhere else.

5] The defense

Yep, it's as good as advertised, especially at linebacker. Christian Harris, Christopher Allen and Will Anderson all stood out, and it's becoming more and more likely that Henry To’oTo’o will be a key part of the defense.

The transfer is still figuring things out with his new teammates, but he's starting to look at home next to Harris in the interior.

Finally, there's this from Dr. Matt Rhea, Alabama's sports performance guru. The Crimson Tide was faster in the scrimmage than a year ago at every position group minus two: tight ends and defensive linemen.