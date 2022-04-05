A Perfect Finale

Lexi Kilfoyl throws her first perfect game, and Ally Shipman hit a three-run walk-off home run to clinch the series against Georgia.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No hits. No walks. No errors. No runs allowed, and a walk-off bomb to run rule an SEC rival. There's not a much better way to end a series, and that's exactly how it played out for No. 4 Alabama against No. 18 Georgia Monday night.

Just one day after throwing 131 pitches in the complete-game win against Georgia, Lexi Kilfoyl bounced right back to throw the first perfect game of her career and beat the Bulldogs 9-0. She had a season high 10 strikeouts, and it only took her 69 pitches.

With a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth, Shipman stepped to the plate with two runners on and crushed her seventh home run of the year over the left field wall for the run rule victory that clinched the perfect game for Kilfoyl.

It is the first for the Crimson Tide since Montana Fouts' against UCLA at the Women's College World Series last season.

The game was looking like a pitchers duel in Tuscaloosa through the first four innings. Neither team had managed to scratch a run across. Alabama got close in the bottom of the fourth, but left the bases loaded on a strikeout from Aubrey Barnhart.

The very next inning Alabama once again had the bases loaded with two outs when Shipman stepped to the plate. In the game one loss against the Bulldogs, Shipman came up in a similar scenario and struck out. She got her redemptive moment Monday night.

Shipman singled up the middle to bring the two of the six runs Alabama would score in the inning, all with two outs. Rhoads Stadium has a saying imprinted on the left field foul pole that says "2 Outs? So What!!!" and the Crimson Tide embodied that spirit in the fifth.

In total, Alabama sent 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, scoring six runs with RBI hits from Shipman, Bailey Dowling and Jenna Johnson.

Alabama (31-5, 8-4 SEC) comes back from dropping the series opener to win the series over Georgia (31-7, 5-4 SEC.) The Crimson Tide moves into a tie for first place in the SEC with the win.

