Against Baylor, Alabama Basketball Proved Once Again that It Can Beat Anyone

In short, Alabama proved something with Saturdays win over the Baylor Bears: no team that it plays is safe. Name the time, name the place, and the Crimson Tide can still beat its opponent, no matter the ranking or regardless of what odds are stacked against it.

"When we play really hard, we’re one of the best teams in the country, and that’s fun," Alabama coach Nate Oats said on Saturday. "So let’s play hard and have fun. I kind of gave them three Fs before the game. I said, ‘We need to be focused. We need to fly around, play with energy. And then let’s have fun.’

“I thought we were pretty focused for most of the game, we flew around and then we had a lot of fun. Beating last year’s national championship, another Final Four team, we’re now 3-0 against Final Four teams. That’s fun. Losing to teams like Georgia, Missouri, some of the other ones that maybe we should have played better against, at Memphis even, like that’s not fun. So let’s play hard. It’s a lot more fun to play hard and get wins.”

While Alabama certainly enjoyed the win over Baylor, the road doesn't get smoother in terms of upcoming opponents. On Tuesday, the Crimson Tide travels to No. 1 Auburn in a crucial road conference game. The Tigers have been nothing short of red-hot lately, boasting the top ranking in the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history. Earlier this season, Auburn downed Alabama in the final minutes Coleman Coliseum, pulling away to an 81-77 win.

But even in the loss, the Crimson Tide had an opportunity to win.