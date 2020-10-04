SI.com
Alabama at Ole Miss: How to Watch on TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Christopher Walsh

So do you think Lane Kiffin remembers that Nick Saban went with Steve Sarkisian for the National Championship Game instead of him during the 2016 playoff?

Yeah, we do too. 

When Kiffin got his first shot at his previous employer USC, when with Alabama for the 2016 season opener, he helped hand the Trojans a 52-6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

When he last faced Alabama, back with Tennessee in 2009, the game came down to a field-goal attempt, which was blocked by Terrence Cody. With the 12-10 win, the Crimson Tide went on to win the national title. 

So there's going to be some extra motivation this week between the coaches. Just don't forget that Sarkisian is back as Alabama's offensive coordinator. 

Alabama is in the midst of a four-week stretch in which Saban is facing a former assistant coach. After defeating Texas A&M and Jimbo Fisher 52-24, he's 20-0 against them. 

That he's going from his offensive coordinator at LSU, to one of his coordinators at Alabama, makes it an interesting matchup alone. 

Time: 5 p.m. 

TV: ESPN 

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM

Online: ESPN+

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 78. Humidity 75 percent. 

Series info: Alabama and Ole Miss will meet for the 68th time. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 55-10-2 (52-11-2 NCAA) and won last year’s meeting, 59-31, in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 28. 

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith had 11 catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns, both school records. He had 221 yards by halftime. The five scores tied the SEC record. 

Nick Saban is 15-3 all-time (14-3 after vacations) and 11-2 at Alabama (10-2 after vacations) in his career against the Rebels. Kiffin is 0-1 against the Crimson Tide.

Keep an eye on: With its 38-19 win at Missouri to begin the 2020 season, Alabama has defeated 92 consecutive unranked teams, the longest streak in FBS history. The current streak began with a win over Colorado on Dec. 30, 2007 in the Independence Bowl. The previous record was 72 games, shared by Miami (Fla.) (1984-95) and Florida (1989-2000). 

SEC Schedule (Week 6)

Alabama vs. Ole Miss, 5 p.m. CT, ESPN
Arkansas vs. Auburn 3 p.m., SEC Network 
Florida vs. Texas A&M, TBA
Tennessee vs. Georgia, TBA
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Missouri vs. LSU, 8 p.m., ESPN
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

