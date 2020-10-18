SI.com
Alabama at Tennessee: How to Watch on TV, Time, SEC Schedule

Christopher Walsh

Three down, one to go.

Alabama’s game against Georgia was the 22nd meeting and third straight this season between Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and one of his former assistants. 

They still haven't beaten him.  

Saban is in the midst of a four-week stretch against his former assistants, a streak that started with a 52-24 win over Jimbo Fisher and No. 13 Texas A&M on Oct. 3 and was followed by a 63-48 win over Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss on Oct. 10.

The 41-24 victory against Kirby Smart and No. 3 Georgia on Saturday kept the incredible streak going. 

His most wins against a former assistant is four, which have come against Fisher (Florida State, 2017; Texas A&M 2018-20). 

Saban has also totaled three wins vs. Derek Dooley (Tennessee, 2010-12), Jim McElwain (Colorado State, 2013; Florida 2015-16), Smart (Georgia, 2019, 2018 CFP National Championship Game and SEC Championship) and Will Muschamp (Florida, 2011 and 2014; South Carolina, 2019). 

He has two wins over Mark Dantonio (Michigan State, 2010 and 2015), Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee, 2018-19) and one victory over Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss, 2020) and Billy Napier (Louisiana, 2018).

When 2:30 p.m., Saturday

TV: CBS (Play-by-Play: Brad Nessler, Analyst: Gary Danielson, Sideline: Jamie Erdahl)

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM 

Online: CBSSports.com

Weather forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 74F. Winds light and variable. 

Last meeting: Alabama won 35-13. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa knocked out of the game with a left ankle injury in the second quarter, running back Najeh Harris totaled  105 rushing yards and two touchdowns, plus 48 receiving yards on four catches. Wide receiver Slade Bolden threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Miller Forristall, and cornerback Trevon Diggs recovered Jarrett Guarantano's fumble on fourth-and-goal from the 1 and raced 100 yards for a touchdown 

Series info: Alabama and Tennessee will meet for the 103rd time. The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 57-37-8 (56-38-7 NCAA), and won the last meeting in Knoxville, 58-21. Alabama has won the last 13 meetings between the two schools, as Saban has a perfect record at Alabama against the Vols. Overall, Saban is 15-1 in his career against Tennessee. Former Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is in his third season as the Vols’ head coach and is 0-2 against Saban. 

Alabama's Winning Streak

Date Result Site Score

Oct. 20, 2007 W H 41-17

Oct. 25, 2008 W A 29-9

Oct. 24, 2009 W H 12-10

Oct. 23, 2010 W A 41-10

Oct. 22, 2011 W H 37-6

Oct. 20, 2012 W A 44-13

Oct. 26, 2013 W H 45-10

Oct. 25, 2014 W A 34-20

Oct. 24, 2015 W H 19-14

Oct. 15, 2016 W A 49-10

Oct. 21, 2017 W H 45-7

Oct. 20, 2018 W A 58-21

Series rankings: History shows that when Alabama and Tennessee meet on the gridiron at least one team will be residing in the current AP Top 25 or coaches poll. This year is no exception as it's the 14th straight year the Crimson Tide has faced the Volunteers ranked among the top-10 teams in the country. Prior to the 2008 game, the last time Alabama faced Tennessee when ranked as high as No. 2 in the polls came in 1993 when the two teams played to a 17-17 tie at Legion Field. At least one team has been ranked in one poll or the other every year since 1959 with the exception of 1968, 1984 and 2000. Since 1939, the highest-ranked team has compiled a 56-9-2 record in the rivalry.

Domination over SEC East: Alabama’s 41-24 victory against Georgia last week was the Crimson Tide’s 28th straight win over an SEC Eastern Division opponent, dating back to a 35-21 loss at then-No. 19 South Carolina on Oct. 9, 2010. The 28 wins include a 5-0 record in SEC Championship Games. During the current run, the Tide is 10-0 vs. Tennessee; 5-0 vs. Georgia (2-0 in SEC CG, 1-0 in CFP NCG); 4-0 vs. Florida (2-0 in SEC CG) and Missouri (1-0 in SEC CG); 2-0 vs. Kentucky and Vanderbilt; and 1-0 vs. South Carolina. Overall, under Saban the Crimson Tide is 38-3 (.927) against the SEC East, including a 6-1 (.857) record in the SEC Championship Game.

Saturday's SEC Schedule

Alabama at Tennessee, 2:30 p.m. (CT), CBS
Auburn at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Kentucky at Missouri, 3 p.m. SEC Network
South Carolina at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN
OFF: Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia

