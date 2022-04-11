Alabama Athletics Set to Announce Partnership with High Tide Traditions

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama Athletics is set to announce its partnership High Tide Traditions, a venture dedicated to assisting Crimson Tide athletes in maximizing their brands and capitalizing on Name, Image and Likeness opportunities.

According to the program's website, High Tide Traditions is an NIL collective dedicated to helping businesses — both large and small — connect with athletes and utilize partnerships through data-driven analytics.

"High Tide Traditions was established to harness the power of Name, Image, and Likeness with student-athletes to make and propel positive business relationships across the city, state, region and nation," the website's 'Our Mission' section reads. "Through strategic partnerships utilizing data analytics, it is important to High Tide Traditions that student-athletes will be engaged in amplifying the exposure for our business partners through relatable and authentic content, appearances, and other mutually beneficial services."

The program provides businesses with the means to help create an NIL opportunity for athletes as well as provide a framework to not only facilitate the opportunities, but also assure that everything is reviewed by legal counsel to ensure compliance with current NIL rules. In a sense, High Tide Traditions is a one-stop shop for businesses hoping to engage in NIL deals with athletes.

High Tide Traditions was founded to benefit athletes that solely attend the University of Alabama. However, it is not a direct affiliate of the institution and is instead a partner. As a third party, it works closely with UA compliance, licensing, legal and marketing in order to protect both athletes and businesses to ensure compliance at both the NCAA and UA level of policies and guidelines.

The organization can even help fans obtain autographed or personalized memorabilia, showing that it can work with businesses and fans in contracts both large and small.

All agreements are intentionally not exclusive with High Tide Traditions, as is noted on its website. Should an athlete transfer or be removed from his/her respective team, agreements are structured to be limited in time to provide protection. While contracts cannot be canceled, they are organized in such a way to reduce the risk should such a situation occur.

This story will be updated with more information as it is received.