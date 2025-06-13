Alabama Partners With Scout to Create Customized Revenue Sharing System
One week ago, after years of litigation, Judge Claudia Wilken approved the landmark House v. NCAA settlement, which will allow schools to participate in revenue sharing directly with the athletes, and there will be a salary cap system ($20.5 million to athletes) plus roster limits to college sports.
This settlement was from a branch of three lawsuits combined into one case, which addressed compensation for collegiate athletes. The results of this case also bring $2.8 billion in damages for former and current athletes who were not able to profit from NIL over the last decade, as the name, image and likeness model was created in the summer of 2021.
After the agreement was reached, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne made a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying that UA will be "fully funding revenue sharing," meaning that it will utilize this salary cap system as well.
On Friday morning, this became official as Alabama athletics announced its partnership with Scout, an innovative financial technology company built specifically for athletes. Scout will provide the Crimson Tide with revenue-share distribution, cap management skills, financial tools, education such as navigating taxes, savings, LLC formation, investment planning and more.
Scout published a press release to break the historic news as Alabama moves into a new era of collegiate athletics:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala., June 13, 2025 –– Alabama Athletics, one of the most iconic and influential programs in college sports, has partnered with Scout for a customized revenue share distribution system and a tailored financial support program for Crimson Tide student-athletes.
The partnership includes a secure, customizable revenue distribution platform and cap management tools for the athletic department. Scout will also provide personalized financial literacy education, one-on-one coaching, and access to Scout's proprietary app for savings, investment planning, tax withholding, and LLC formation.
Scout, which supports more than 30 university athletics departments nationwide, brings a unique blend of innovation and customization to each partnership. Its platform is built to adapt — helping programs like Alabama meet the moment in a rapidly evolving NIL landscape, while upholding the championship standards that define their legacy.
Discussions between the athletics department and Scout focused on cyber security, compliance and Alabama's unique needs. The relationship will begin with training for athletics department staff and Crimson Tide athletes gaining access to the proprietary Scout platform. Scout leadership will also provide financial literacy training sessions centered around the new age of revenue sharing and the next generation of NIL.
"Alabama's legacy speaks for itself," said Michael Haddix, CEO and Founder of Scout. "We're proud they chose Scout to address the unique challenges and opportunities of today's NIL landscape. Our customizable, end-to-end platform empowers players to take control of their financial futures while providing security and efficiency at the department level." Haddix continued, "We look at NIL differently at Scout — for us, it means Name, Image … Lifetime."