Alabama Athletics Places 66 on SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of 66 University of Alabama student-athletes earned a place on the Southeastern Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday. The Crimson Tide ranked first among schools that don't sponsor equestrian or rifle and sixth overall.

A total of 24 members of the Crimson Tide’s No. 5-ranked women’s swimming and diving team earned the honor, led by NCAA champions Flora Molnar and Morgan Scott. For the Crimson Tide men’s swimming and diving team, which finished 15th at the NCAA Championships, 18 members of this year’s team, including SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year candidate Sam DiSette, earned the honor.

All 12 members of the 2021 SEC Champion gymnastics team eligible by class (student-athletes must be a sophomore or better to earn the accolade) made the list, led by NCAA Champions Luisa Blanco and Lexi Graber.

Seven women's basketball players were represented on this year's honor roll, with All-American and the No. 7 pick in the WNBA Draft Jasmine Walker, along with CoSIDA Academic All-District IV and All-SEC honoree Jordan Lewis leading the way. Men's basketball, which also claimed the 2021 SEC regular season and conference tournament championships, had five on this year's list, led by Herbert Jones, the SEC Player and Defensive Player of the Year.

To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The winter list honors those student-athletes that participate in men's and women's basketball, gymnastics and men's and women's swimming and diving as well as equestrian and rifle.

So far this academic year, Alabama has placed 164 students on the SEC Fall and Winter honor rolls. Additional names will be added to the Tide's tally when the spring and first-year lists comes out early in the summer.