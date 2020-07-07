Alabama Athletics to Utilize Mobile Ticketing for Upcoming Season

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In a move to combat the current global pandemic, Alabama Athletics announced Tuesday morning that it will shift to mobile ticketing and parking for the upcoming athletics seasons to maintain contactless exchanges between fans and game day staff.

According to a release sent out by the university, the following items will now only be available in the mobile format:

  • Season tickets
  • Home single game tickets
  • Neutral site tickets
  • Away game tickets
  • Parking passes

The move is also in an effort to reduce the number of fraudulent tickets acquired by fans. Print-at-home tickets will also no longer be accepted along with QR codes.

Ticketholders will receive an email with their tickets and will be able to download them to their Apple Wallet on iOS or their Google Pay Wallet on Android devices. When a ticketholder reaches their respective gate they will show their ticket on their mobile device, where it will be scanned by an usher and be granted entry.

Parking passes will be issued and utilized in a similar manner.

Season ticketholders will still be able to utilize StubHub in order to sell their tickets or transfer them to a friend if they are unable to attend the game.

For those who do not own a smartphone, other options are reportedly available. If fans do not own a smartphone, Alabama Athletics encourages fans to contact the Tide Pride ticket office to have those options discussed.

