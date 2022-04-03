Alabama Baseball Battles Back, Overcomes Texas A&M to Even Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While up at one point by six runs, Alabama baseball had to hold off a surging Texas A&M team that regained the lead with a six-run sixth inning. However, the Crimson Tide was able to battle back in the seventh, overcoming the Aggies and winning the game 10-9.

The win is the 13th game of the season for Alabama to finish with a one-run margin. In those games, the Crimson Tide now holds a 6-7 record.

"Safe to say that was a pretty wild day at the ballpark," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. "It's pretty rare that you can give up a seven-spot in one inning and still win the game. Both teams made a lot of mistakes today after playing a really clean game last night.

"We're gonna focus on the positives."

Neither team was able to put up any runs through the first three innings, with Alabama starting pitcher Jacob McNairy and Texas A&M starter Ryan Prager pitching very well early on. In the top of the fourth, the Aggies posted the first run of the game with an RBI-single by catcher Troy Claunch.

In the bottom of the fourth, it was the Crimson Tide's turn to score. After left fielder Tommy Seidl and first baseman Drew Williamson put runners at the corners with back-to-back bunt singles, right fielder Andrew Pinckney reached first on a throwing error by the third baseman, scoring Seidl.

Alabama wasn't done yet, though. Another RBI-single by center fielder Caden Rose, an RBI-single by shortstop Jim Jarvis and a sac-fly by designated hitter Eric Foggo added three more runs, giving Alabama a 4-1 lead heading into the top of the fifth.

With Texas A&M failing to gain any ground in the top of the fifth, it was once again Alabama's turn at the plate. Seidl got things started with a leadoff walk, and then advanced on a wild pitch. Another bunt single by Williamson advanced Seidl to third, and a fielder's choice gave Seidl time to cross the plate for another run.

After second baseman Bryce Eblin singled to right field and advanced to second on the throw— putting runners on second and third with two out — Rose singled through the left side, scoring two more runners and increasing the Crimson Tide's lead to 7-1.

Despite being down six runs, the Aggies came out of the dugout more determined than ever in the sixth. After a two-run home run by first baseman Jack Moss cut Alabama's lead to four, the Aggies proceeded to added five more runs — a total of seven runs in the side — to tie and then take an 8-7 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alabama tied the game when Eblin singled through the left side, bringing Williamson all the way home from second. Eblin advanced to second on the throw, putting himself in scoring position. Back-to-back walks of Rose and Jarvis loaded the bases for designated hitter William Hamiter. Hamiter, who was seeing just his third at-bat since returning from a broken foot, proceeded to single up the middle, scoring both Eblin and Rose.

"[I'm] feeling good and feeling even better to get back out there," Hamiter said. "I missed playing. You don't realize how much you'll miss it until you can't do it."

Third baseman Zane Denton struck out to end the side, but Alabama held a 10-8 lead heading into the top of the eighth.

Not going down without a fight, the Aggies pulled within one in the top of the eighth off of an RBI-single by third baseman Ryan Targac. However, Alabama relief pitcher Dylan Ray seemed to find his mojo after giving up the run, forcing a groundout and striking out the final two batters of the side to leave Targac stranded on third and keep the Crimson Tide up by one.

It was nothing doing for Alabama in the bottom of the eighth, and Ray stayed out on the mound to finish the game off. After giving up a leadoff single, Ray struck out the next two batters before giving up another single.

With two runners on base, Ray struck out Claunch to end the game and give Alabama a 10-9 victory.

"I thought the team did a great job staying in the game and getting a win," Ray said. "Some early leadoff hits — as a pitcher, the key is to limit the damage and get ahead in the count, and when you do that you're going to put yourself in a good spot to win."

Antoine Jean (2-1), who pitched two innings of relief for the Crimson Tide, was credited with the win while Ray (3) picked up the save. Aggies reliever Will Johnston (0-1) was tagged with the loss.

With the win, Alabama rises to 16-12 on the season and is now 3-5 in SEC play. Texas A&M falls to 16-10 with the loss and is 4-4 in the conference. Up next, the Crimson Tide and the Aggies will square off one final time at The Joe on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).