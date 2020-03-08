Alabama Baseball Wins Last Non-Conference Weekend Series Over Lipscomb

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball closed out its last non-conference weekend series with a win over Lipscomb on Sunday afternoon, 14-2.

A big fourth inning saw the Crimson Tide score eight runs, ultimately leading to the demise of the Bisons.

Senior third baseman Brett Auerbach had a solid day at the plate, going three-for-five with two runs and four RBIs.

On the mound, freshman left-hander Antoine Jean (3-0) gets the win for Alabama. Jean went five innings, allowed only one run off of four hits, struck out six and walked none.

Junior righty Dylan Bierman gets the loss for Lipscomb.

The Crimson Tide moves to 15-1 overall. The Bisons drops to 9-5.

Alabama now travels to Birmingham to take on UAB on Tuesday (6 p.m. CT).

