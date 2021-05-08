Alabama Baseball Loses Game and Series at No. 2 Vanderbilt, 6-2

The Crimson Tide bats were only able to register three hits against the Commodores on Saturday

Alabama baseball dropped its second game in as many days on Saturday, falling at No. 2 Vanderbilt by a score of 6-2.

With freshman right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly on the mound for the Commodores, the Crimson Tide bats were highly ineffective as Alabama totaled just three hits over the entirety of the game.

Vanderbilt struck first in the top of the first with Alabama starter Dylan Smith on the mound. A groundout with runners at the corners by third baseman Parker Noland scored the Commodores' first run of the game, followed by a double one out later by catcher C.J. Rodriguez.

A solo home run in the bottom of the second by right fielder Troy LeNeve increased the Commodores' lead to three runs.

In the bottom of the fifth, Alabama was finally able to get its first run on the board thanks to an RBI-double by shortstop Jim Jarvis. At the bottom of the inning, Vanderbilt increased its lead with a two-run home run by shortstop Carter Young.

In the top of the seventh, Crimson Tide designated hitter Owen Diodati hit a one-out solo home run to cut the Commodores' lead to three runs. However, Vanderbilt once again responded in the bottom of the inning with an RBI-double by Noland to once again put the Commodores on top by four.

The run was the last of the game, and Vanderbilt emerged victorious with a 6-4 win.

Smith pitched a total of six innings in the game but allowed six hits and five runs, walked four batters and struck out seven. Connor Shamblin relieved him in the seventh, but the damage had already been done.

On the mound for Vanderbilt, Reilly pitched seven complete innings and allowed two runs off of two hits, walked two and struck out nine.

Reilly (4-1) was credited with the win while Smith (1-6) was saddled with the loss.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide falls to 28-17 on the season and is now 11-12 in SEC play. The Commodores are now 34-10 and are 16-7 in the conference.

Alabama and Vanderbilt will conclude their three-game series on Sunday (1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).