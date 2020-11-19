Alabama Baseball Signs 14 to 2021-22 Signing Class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head baseball coach Brad Bohannon and his staff inked 14 players during the early signing period for the 2021-22 academic year.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with our 2021 recruiting class,” said Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon. “The position players are a good mix of physicality, athleticism and baseball skill, while the pitching group has a nice combination of command, stuff and projection. Collectively, these young men are very serious about being good at baseball and that is extremely important to us as a staff. We will have to battle the MLB Draft with several of these recruits but those are the caliber of players that we are supposed to attract to The University of Alabama. We added kids from 10 different states which indicates the power of the ‘Alabama’ and ‘SEC baseball’ brands nationally.”

The newest group of signees is ranked as the No. 19 class nationally by Perfect Game USA while Baseball America lists the group as the 18th-rated class. The class of 14 includes three two-way players along with six pitchers, three infielders, one outfielder and a catcher. The group is also spread across 10 different states and features four signees from Alabama, two from neighboring Mississippi and one apiece from Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Crimson Tide’s newest crop of signees includes four players that are nationally ranked at their position by PG USA, including Camden Hayslip (No. 7 OF), Noah Miller (No. 10 SS), Brandon Clarke (No. 29 LHP) and Nathan Shelton (No. 38 LHP). Hayslip is also rated as the country’s No. 28 overall prospect while Miller, Wisconsin’s top prospect, ranks as the No. 59 player nationally by Perfect Game. In addition to their national rankings, the foursome joins a group of eight recruits that signed with the Crimson Tide ranked in the top five at their position in their home state by PG USA.

Click here for more information on all of the signees in the 2021-22 Alabama baseball recruiting class.

2021-22 ALABAMA SIGNEES

Connor Ball LHP L-L 6-1 160 Sterrett, Ala. (Chelsea)

Hagan Banks RHP R-R 6-4 190 Plainville, Ga. (Calhoun)

Brandon Clarke LHP L-L 6-4 210 Ashburn, Va. (Independence)

Graham Crawford C S-R 6-0 205 Hattiesburg, Miss. (Pearl River C.C./Sumrall)

Camden Hayslip OF L-L 6-3 205 Lebanon, Tenn. (Friendship Christian)

Will Hodo INF L-R 6-4 220 Waynesboro, Miss. (Wayne Academy)

Luke Holman RHP R-R 6-4 190 Sinking Spring, Pa. (Wilson)

Jake Leger LHP L-L 5-11 185 Lexington, Neb. (Iowa Western C.C./Lexington)

Noah Miller INF S-R 6-0 185 Fredonia, Wis. (Ozaukee)

Braylon Myers RHP L-R 6-2 195 Bessemer, Ala. (Oak Grove)

Nathan Shelton LHP/OF L-L 6-2 190 Tuscaloosa, Ala. (American Christian Academy)

Hunter Sute C/INF L-R 6-0 185 Tuscaloosa, Ala. (American Christian Academy)

Jimmy Thies INF R-R 6-4 215 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Kade Woods RHP/INF R-R 6-3 185 Monroe, La. (Ouachita Christian)