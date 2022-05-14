Alabama Baseball Suffers 6-4 Loss to No. 20 Auburn to drop fifth straight SEC Series

Alabama baseball failed to follow up a fast start Saturday as it blew a four-run lead during a 6-4 loss at No. 20 Auburn. After suffering a 3-2 defeat to the Tigers on Friday, the Crimson Tide has now lost its fifth straight SEC series.

Alabama (27-24, 10-16 in the SEC) is in the midst of a slump that has seen it drop 11 of its last 13 SEC games since handing No. 1 Tennessee its first conference loss of the season on April 15. Auburn (35-16, 15-11) has now beaten the Crimson Tide in nine of the last 13 meetings between the two schools.

Alabama looked as though it would turn things around early Saturday as it plated four runs in the top of the first inning. All four of the runs came with two outs as Dominic Tamez delivered an RBI single up the middle before William Hamiter smacked a three-run home run over the right-field wall.

However, after chasing away Auburn starter Trace Bright over one inning, Alabama’s bats couldn’t get anything started against the Tigers’ bullpen. The Crimson Tide managed just two hits and four total base runners over the final eight innings, failing to move a runner past second base during that span.

“We did a great job of coming out hot in the first inning," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. "We got that big single from (Dominic) Tamez, and then the big homer with people on base; (William Hamiter) did that with the three-run homer for us. It can feel like we lost the game in the middle or late because we gave up runs in four straight innings, but really we gave away too many at-bats after the first inning and I think that’s where we lost the ballgame today.”

While Alabama's bats went quiet, Auburn steadily chipped away at the Crimson Tide's lead before going ahead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh. With the game tied at 4-4, Auburn’s Blake Rambusch began the go-ahead rally, singling up the middle before stealing second base. Bobby Pierce then gave the Tigers the lead, scoring Rambusch on a single through the right side. Following a single from Brooks Carlson, Pierce extended Auburn's lead, scoring from third on a wild pitch.

Pierce gave Auburn its first run with a solo home run to center in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Tigers got two more runs the following inning on an error by Alabama first baseman Drew Williamson and an RBI single from Rambusch. Auburn tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning as Nate LaRue hit a two-out single to left center to score Carlson from second.

Rambusch went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Pierce, Carlson and LaRue all went 2-for-4. Alabama was led at the plate by Hamiter, who went 2-for-4, including the three-run home run.

Carson Swilling (3-2) earned the win, providing two innings of scoreless relief before giving way to Chase Allsup, who recorded a pair of scoreless frames of his own to earn his second save of the season. Auburn also received a solid relief performance from Tommy Sheehan, who allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out four batters over four scoreless innings.

Dylan Ray (1-4) took the loss for Alabama, giving up two runs on three hits in his one inning of work. Starter Jacob McNairy went six innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on nine hits.

Alabama and Auburn will wrap up the series on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.