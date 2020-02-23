Alabama Baseball Completes Sweep at UNLV

Alabama baseball completed its three-game sweep of UNLV on Sunday, defeating the Rebels 5-1 at Earl E. Wilson Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

A trio of home runs by the Crimson Tide was the secret to success, including two by junior right fielder Tyler Gentry.

“I’m really proud of our kids," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said in a statement. "To go on the road and sweep anybody is a big accomplishment, especially early in the season in a place with a lot of distractions. I’m really pleased with our guys. There’s certainly plenty of things for us to work on, but I’m really excited about the way things are going.”

Alabama got the scoring started early, with both sophomore left fielder T.J. Reeves and Gentry crossing the plate thanks to a home run courtesy of Gentry in the top of the first inning.

UNLV responded with back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the third, but was only able to score one run.

In the top of the fifth, with senior third baseman Brett Auerbach at third base, Gentry sent his second home run over the fence for another two runs for the Crimson Tide.

Redshirt-sophomore catcher Sam Praytor sent a solo shot over the wall in left field in the top of the eighth, scoring the fifth and final run for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide maintained their lead and defeated the Rebels 5-1.

On the mound for Alabama, freshman left-handed pitcher Antoine Jean (2-0) threw for four innings, allowing one run off of five hits. Jean also struck out three and walked on.

One thing to note is that for the entirety of the three-game series, the Crimson Tide bullpen did not allow a run in 13 total innings pitched.

For UNLV, freshman lefty Josh Sharman (0-1) is credited with the loss. Sharman went six and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs off of five hits, walking three and striking out five.

With the win, Alabama improves to 7-0 on the season. UNLV now falls to 1-6.

The Crimson Tide returns to Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa where it will take on UT-Martin on Tuesday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).