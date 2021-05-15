Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Baseball's Bats Come Alive, Even Series at LSU with 6-5 Win

13 hits between six batters powered the Crimson Tide over the Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge
After falling in a close game on Friday evening due to an inability to cross the plate, Alabama baseball bounced back on Saturday at LSU, downing the Tigers 6-5.

The Crimson Tide batters combined for 13 hits against the LSU pitchers, taking advantage and evening the series at a game apiece heading into Sunday.

A pair of solo home runs in the bottom of the first blasted the Tigers out front early. However, the Crimson Tide responded in the bottom of the second with a solo shot by catcher Sam Praytor, cutting LSU's lead to one run.

The Tigers added another run in the bottom of the second, but Alabama wasn't finished overtaking the lead. In the top of the third, RBI-singles by first baseman Zane Denton and Praytor tied the game at three runs apiece heading into the fourth.

Starting pitcher Dylan Smith was removed in the fourth, replaced by Connor Shamblin. Smith finished the game with three runs off of six hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

A pair of RBI-doubles by center fielder Caden Rose and shortstop Bryce Eblin put Alabama up 5-3 in the top of the fourth. Another solo home run in the top of the fifth — this time by Denton — doubled up the Tigers and created what would ultimately be an insurmountable lead.

A two-out, two-run home run by LSU left fielder Gavin Dugas in the bottom of the ninth put LSU down one run. However, Alabama closer Chase Lee entered the game a forced a fly-out in left field, ending the game.

Shamblin finished the game with two runs and three hits allowed in four and two-thirds innings pitched. He also totaled two walks and three strikeouts. Shamblin (4-2) was credited with the win for Alabama, while closer Lee (7) picked up the save.

LSU starter A.J. Labas (3-2) was saddled with the loss for the Tigers after allowing five runs off of eight hits in four innings pitched.

With the win, Alabama improves to 29-18 and is now 12-13 in SEC play. LSU drops to 31-19 and is 10-16 in the conference.

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers will conclude their series on Sunday (2 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated with quotes from Alabama coach Brad Bohannon.

