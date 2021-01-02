All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Former Alabama Assistant Basketball Coach John Bostick Dies

C.M. Newton called John Bostick "the best teacher of basketball I've ever known."
Author:
Publish date:

John Bostick, who served as an assistant basketball coach for C.M. Newton and Wimp Sanderson at the University of Alabama during his 32-year coaching career, died on Saturday.

Bostick served as an assistant at Alabama for 13 seasons and played a key role in the Crimson Tide posting five straight seasons with 22 or more wins and winning three Southeastern Conference championships.

He was known for being a defensive coaching specialist, and called by Newton "the best teacher of basketball I've ever known."

Bostick followed Newton to both Vanderbilt and then Kentucky in 1989 to serve as the Assistant Director of Athletics/Compliance.

John Bostick, Alabama basketball 1978 media guide

As an athlete, Bostick was a three-sport standout at North Alabama from 1952-56. He earned 11 varsity letters at Florence State, with four each in basketball and baseball and three in football. He scored 343 points for a 14.3 average in 1956 and he scored 32 points in a game against Jacksonville State in 1955 for the Lions in basketball. In three seasons as quarterback for the Lions football squad, he helped take the team to a 21-6-1 record.

A native of Winfield, Ala., Bostick earned his bachelor's degree in 1957 and then served as an officer in the U.S. Army and was head football coach of the Seventh Corps Jayhawks in Germany.

Upon his return he entered the high school coaching ranks and compiled a 178-102 record in 10 years of prep coaching, with three years at Sheffield High School and seven years at Gadsden High School. His Gadsden teams earned several trips to the state tournament and finished as the runner-up once.

In all, he spent 32 years as a coach on either the high school or collegiate level.

Sanderson told the Tuscaloosa News that Bostick had recently been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

MTcwNzAwMDgyMTU1MzY2MDM5

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

John Bostick, left, at the announcement Wimp Sanderson had been hired
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Assistant Basketball Coach John Bostick Dies

Dylan Moses, Alabama practice, December 8, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses Posts on Social Media He's Played 2020 Season in Pain

Steve Sarkisian, Kentucky game
All Things Bama

Steve Sarkisian Named Texas Head Coach

CFP 2021 Champ Primary Horiz Sig w Community Date Dark BG
All Things Bama

Full 2020-2021 College Football Bowl Schedule and Results

jeremiah
Recruiting

Recruiting Corner: 2022 Prospects Announce Top Schools

National Championship promo image with trophy
All Things Bama

How to Watch the National Championship Game: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ohio State Buckeyes, TV, Times, Radio

_JMP2626
All Things Bama

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Alabama vs. Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl

Alabama cover Sporting News, Dec. 31, 1977
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 2, 2021

_22I2022
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14