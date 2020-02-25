Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Donta Hall is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

Over the weekend, former University of Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall achieved one of his childhood dreams — signing an NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons. 

In his last two G-League outings with the Grand Rapids Drive against the Northern Arizona Suns and Wisconsin Herd, Hall averaged 22 points and 16.5 rebounds. 

Hall joined the Pistons in Portland, Ore. for its game against the Trailblazers, but did not see any action on Sunday night. 

At Alabama, Hall was a force in the paint, recording 191 dunks in his four-year career with the Crimson Tide (2015-2019). He was an SEC All-Defensive Team honoree in 2018 and 2019. 

His 228 career blocks rank sixth all-time in Crimson Tide history. 

When Hall was a junior, he set the school-record for single-season field goal percentage at 72 percent, knocking down 151-of-208 shots from the field. 

The Luverne, Ala. native became the fifth player in program history to score more than 1,000 career points (1,014), 800 rebounds (850), and 200 blocks (228) for his career. 

Others for consideration ...

  • Former Alabama golf standout Justin Thomas finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under par at the World Golf Championship in Mexico over the weekend. He led after the first three rounds, but finished 2-over par on Sunday in the final round. 
  • Retin Obasohan helped propel Belgium to a 86-65 upset victory over Croatia in the first game of the FIBA EuroBasket qualifiers. He dropped 21 points to go along with two rebounds, three assists, and three steals. 

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4 - Feb. 10 Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11 - Feb. 17 Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18 - Feb. 24 Donta Hall

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Things Bama Podcast: Scott Cochran Leaves for Georgia and How Will Alabama Basketball Fare this Week?

The All Things Bama Podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, and Google Podcasts

Tyler Martin

Jordan Lewis Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors

Lewis averaged 16.5 points, six rebounds, and 4.5 assists in the Crimson Tide's two wins over Florida and No. 9 Mississippi State

Tyler Martin

10 Things Every Alabama Fan Needs to Know a\About the 2020 NFL Combine

Even though Tua Tagovailoa won't throw, the Crimson Tide will have numerous former players trying to improve their draft stock

Christopher Walsh

The Best of Crimson Tikes: Feb. 25, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

First Former Alabama Players Start Going Through NFL Combine

Quarterbacks and wide receivers among the initial groups to go through the process in Indianapolis

Christopher Walsh

by

Ryguy3

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 25, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Reports: Scott Cochran Leaving Alabama for Georgia

Alabama strength and conditioning coach to try hand at coaching on the field

Christopher Walsh

Montana Fouts is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The sophomore softball pitcher for the Crimson Tide earned two dominating wins in last week's Easton Bama Bash

Joey Blackwell

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16

With only two more weeks left in the regular season, where does the Crimson Tide sit as the final countdown begins to tick?

Joey Blackwell

The Week Three That Was For Alabama Softball

A 5-0 Showing At The Easton Bama Bash Has Tide Feeling Better About Itself

Cary L. Clark

by

catherineharris