Donta Hall is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Over the weekend, former University of Alabama basketball forward Donta Hall achieved one of his childhood dreams — signing an NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons.

In his last two G-League outings with the Grand Rapids Drive against the Northern Arizona Suns and Wisconsin Herd, Hall averaged 22 points and 16.5 rebounds.

Hall joined the Pistons in Portland, Ore. for its game against the Trailblazers, but did not see any action on Sunday night.

At Alabama, Hall was a force in the paint, recording 191 dunks in his four-year career with the Crimson Tide (2015-2019). He was an SEC All-Defensive Team honoree in 2018 and 2019.

His 228 career blocks rank sixth all-time in Crimson Tide history.

When Hall was a junior, he set the school-record for single-season field goal percentage at 72 percent, knocking down 151-of-208 shots from the field.

The Luverne, Ala. native became the fifth player in program history to score more than 1,000 career points (1,014), 800 rebounds (850), and 200 blocks (228) for his career.

Others for consideration ...

Former Alabama golf standout Justin Thomas finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under par at the World Golf Championship in Mexico over the weekend. He led after the first three rounds, but finished 2-over par on Sunday in the final round.

Retin Obasohan helped propel Belgium to a 86-65 upset victory over Croatia in the first game of the FIBA EuroBasket qualifiers. He dropped 21 points to go along with two rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

