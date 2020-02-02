Alabama Basketball Loses Close One Against Arkansas, 82-78

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball dropped its second-consecutive SEC game Saturday afternoon, losing 82-78 at the hands of Arkansas.

A 28-point, seven-rebound game for freshman guard Jaden Shackelford was not enough to keep the Crimson Tide afloat. 17 turnovers for Alabama resulting in 27 points for Arkansas was the key difference-maker, ultimately leading to the Crimson Tide's demise.

"[It was a] tough loss," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said. "I mean we fought for a while and just couldn't get it together defensively in the second half. I thought our defense kind of disappeared in the second half. We just weren't good enough to win the game."

The game started roughly an hour after news broke that Alabama junior forward/guard Herbert Jones would be out indefinitely due to a fractured left wrist that required surgery. Jones underwent surgery Saturday morning, with no timetable for his return.

The absence of Jones was clearly evident, giving an already-shallow bench for Alabama even less depth with only seven players available. Graduate-student guard James 'Beetle' Bolden was also absent with a gastrointestinal illness while freshman forward Raymond Hawkins was out with the flu.

"We knew coming into this game that we were going to have to play more minutes that usual down two guys," Shackelford said. "We just prepared ourselves. We condition all the time so we just come in mentally prepared to play those minutes."

The Crimson Tide started the game with a big lead, jumping ahead with a 12-0 run to start the game. However, Arkansas was right back in it after going on an 18-6 run, powered by eight points by junior guard Mason Jones.

The remainder of the half went back and forth. Each team was able to string together a seven-point run, but neither team was able to jump too incredibly far ahead. Mason Jones for Arkansas accounted for 17 points while Shackelford for Alabama amounted for 14 points in the first half.

Alabama led the game at the break, 39-36.

The second half initially was more of the same, with Alabama steadily maintaining its ground and Arkansas unable to gain any momentum. However, at the 13:58 mark senior guard Jimmy Whitt, Jr. hit a jumper that started another seven-point run for the Razorbacks. That run put Arkansas right back in it, and the back-and-forth commenced.

At the four-minute mark, the momentum changed in Arkansas' favor once again. In the final four minutes the Razorbacks outscored the Crimson Tide 16-9. A last-second 3-pointer by Shackelford hit its mark, but the added points were to no avail.

Arkansas defeated Alabama 82-78.

Despite being limited to only seven players, Oats refused to use depth as an excuse for his team's loss.

"I don't want to use depth as an excuse," Oats said. "I mean, [Lewis] played 40 [minutes] but he's played 39 minutes and 54 seconds before this year. I think that's the first time he's played the full 40 but he's used to playing 38 so I can't use that as an excuse."

Along with Shackelford and his 28 points, three other Alabama players broke the double-digit points barrier. Junior forward Alex Reese had 14 points and seven rebounds, sophomore guard Kira Lewis, Jr. registered 12 points and a single rebound and freshman forward Javian Davis had 11 points and two rebounds on the night.

Junior guard John Petty, Jr. and freshman guard Jaylen Forbes tied for the team-lead in rebounds with nine apiece.

The main mistake that Alabama committed was in its turnover game. 17 turnovers resulting in 27 Razorback points is what allowed Arkansas to pull away. Had the Crimson Tide maintained better control of the ball, Alabama most likely would have emerged victorious Saturday night.

"There was too many live turnovers," Oats said. "You know it's one thing if it's a charge or a travel - referee blows a whistle on it - we were just throwing the ball to the other team. We call 'em single gaps where their teammate's too close to 'em and the gap's too tight we drove a bunch of single gaps today and they stripped us.

"We did a really poor job taking care of the ball."

Seven turnovers by Lewis adds to his total to make 90 on the season. Lewis leads the team in turnovers.

For Arkansas, Mason Jones absolutely dominated the Alabama defense with 30 points and five rebounds. Whitt also had a great game, recording 26 points and four rebounds.

Sophomore forward Reggie Chaney led the Razorbacks in rebounds with 11.

With the loss, the Crimson Tide now falls to 12-9 overall and an even 4-4 in the SEC. The Razorbacks are now 16-5 and 4-4 in the conference.

Next up, Alabama faces Tennessee on Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU).