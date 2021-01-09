Alabama Basketball Escapes Auburn, 94-90

The Crimson Tide won inside Auburn Arena for the first time since the 2014-2015 season behind superb outings from Josh Primo, Herb Jones, and Jordan Bruner

Alabama basketball's winning streak moved to five games on Saturday afternoon after a thrilling 94-90 victory over Auburn inside Auburn Arena.

The Crimson Tide, who was without guard Jahvon Quinerly for a second-straight game, had balanced scoring throughout its lineup with five players in double-digits with Josh Primo pouring in a team-high 22 points, forward Jordan Bruner putting up a season-high 20, Herb Jones' career-high 19, and Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr. scoring 11 and 10, respectively.

In the final 2:17 of the second half, Alabama forced the Tigers to go scoreless from the field and three turnovers, while the Crimson Tide went on a 5-0 run to secure the road victory.

Alabama made 30 of its 73 shot attempts from the field for a 41 percent shooting percentage. It went 10-of-32 from three-point range and won the rebounding battle, 42-39.

From the free-throw line, the Crimson Tide shot 82 percent, making 24 of its 29 attempts from the charity stripe.

It is the first win for Alabama inside Auburn Arena since February of 2015, snapping a six-game losing streak on the Plains. The Crimson Tide is now 9-3 (4-0 SEC) on the year and in first-place all by itself in the SEC.

For the Tigers, guard Sharife Cooper scored a game-high 26 points, going 8-of-19 from the field. He also dished out nine assists and grabbed five rebounds. Alan Flanigan added 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting, eight boards, and four assists.

Next up for Alabama is a road trip to Kentucky on Tuesday night at 8 p.m (CT) and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

