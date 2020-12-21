How to Watch Alabama Basketball vs. East Tennessee State Online, TV, Radio

Alabama head coach Nate Oats has been hinting at some lineup changes with the Crimson Tide basketball team, which is off to a 4-3 start.

He'll have one final game to decide before Southeastern Conference play begins next week.

Tuesday night, Alabama will close the December non-conference part of the regular season, everything but the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January, when it hosts East Tennessee State at Coleman Coliseum.

The team will then break for Christmas, and host Ole Miss on Jan. 29.

"We have not played well through the early part of the season to be honest with you," he said after Alabama's loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday. "We have struggled a lot.

"We have to get our culture right and bring the effort it takes to win on game-by-game basis because it can’t come every other game.”

Adding to the urgency is that Alabama's next five opponents are a combined 21-7 (.750).

East Tennessee State at Alabama

When: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday

Where: Coleman Coliseum

TV/Online: SEC Network+ (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: Trevor Releford)

Radio: (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Analyst: Bryan Passink, Sideline: Roger Hoover) Sirius/XM Channel: NA/382

Series: Alabama leads 3-0

Last meeting: This is the first meeting since Dec. 1, 2004 when UA picked up a 114-77 victory, the second-highest scoring total in program history.

Last time out: Alabama lost its first home game of the season to Western Kentucky, 73-71. The Crimson Tide held a 70-67 lead with just over two minutes left to play, however, the Hilltoppers subsequently outscored UA 6-1 to secure the win.

East Tennessee State last time out: The Buccaneers (4-3) capped a four-game homestand with a 62-53 victory over Lee University last Saturday.

Tournament resume: According to KenPom.com, Alabama’s strength of schedule ranks No. 55 in the non-conference which is fourth-best among all SEC teams. The seven teams the Tide has faced owns a combined record of 34-16 (.680). When totaling together the first 12 teams on Alabama’s schedule, opponents own a total record of 55-23 (.705). Furthermore, five of the opening 12 opponents are ranked in the Ken Pomeroy top-40 RPI, while nine are among the top-80 (all numbers as of 12/21).

Scouting East Tennessee State: Guard Ledarrius Brewer is averaging 15.1 points, while guard David Sloan is second at 9.3 and tops the Bucs in assists (4.0) and three-point shooting (50.0 percent, 9-of-18). As a team, the Buccaneers hold the opposition to 58.9 points per game and just 35.8 percent shooting (34.2 percent from deep). ETSU returned three plays from last year’s team that finished 30-4 and won both the SoCon regular season and tournament titles. The 11 newcomers on the roster is tied for the second-most among NCAA Division I teams (Arkansas brought in 12). Head coach Jason Shay is in his first season as a Division I head coach.

Scouting the Crimson Tide: Starting guards Jaden Shackelford (12.3 points per game), John Petty Jr. (12.0) and Jahvon Quinerly (11.4) have combined to average 35.7 of the Tide’s 75.6 points per game average – approximately 47 percent of the team’s total output.

Record watch: Petty Jr. has made a team-leading 13 three-pointers on the year, pushing his career total to 247 made threes. He now needs only 17 more treys to become the program’s all-time leader (Brian Williams, 1996-99, 263). His 652 career attempts from deep is 87 shy of breaking Williams’ program record of 738.