Alabama Basketball Included in Sports Illustrated's Latest Preseason Top 25

Alabama basketball remained in the top 25 in Sports Illustrated’s latest preseason rankings released Saturday. The Crimson Tide dropped down to No. 23 after coming in at No. 12 in Sports Illustrated's way-too-early top 25 in April. The latest rankings were updated to reflect recent transfer additions and draft decisions.

Alabama added two transfers this offseason in Ohio guard Mark Sears and St. Bonaventure guard Dominick Welch. The Crimson Tide also brought in a five-man signing class featuring four SI99 members in small forward Brandon Miller, point guard Jaden Bradley, forward Noah Clowney and shooting guard Rylan Griffen as well as highly-rated JUCO forward Nick Pringle.

Alabama will be without three of its top four scorers from last season as Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis and J.D. Davison, who elected to pursue professional careers. The Crimson Tide also lost five players to the transfer portal in Keon Ambrose-Hylton (SMU), Jusaun Holt Georgia) Juway Gary (Nebraska), James Rojas (Wichita State) and Alex Tchikou (undecided).

Alabama returns five players from last season’s team in forwards Charles Bediako and Noah Gurley and Darius Miles as well as guard Nimari Burnett and Jahvon Quinerly. The Crimson Tide still has room for one more scholarship player. However, head coach Nate Oats recently said he is not currently planning on filling that spot.

“We’ve got the one open scholarship that, as of right now, we’re not gonna fill it,” Oats told WVTM 13 News. “But it’s still there if we happen to stumble upon something that makes a lot of sense. But the 12 guys we’ve got are who we plan on rolling with, and I like them a lot. We’ve two weeks of skill instruction with them, and we’ve got a good team.

“Some of the new guys are gonna be really good. You guys are gonna love watching them play. We’ve got 12 really good players, and I like where we’re at. If we happen to come across a 13th, we may fill it, but as of right now, I wouldn’t plan on filling it.”

Alabama is one of five SEC schools listed in Sports Illustrated's updated rankings along with No. 4 Kentucky, No. 5 Arkansas, No. 11 Tennessee and No. 16 Auburn.

Here’s what Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney said about the Crimson Tide:

“The Crimson Tide’s uneven 2021–22 can be attributed to poor decision-making and three-point shooting, but a talented crop of newcomers could help turn that around this season. Ohio transfer Mark Sears was one of the best point guards on the board, and he’ll be the engine of one of the fastest-paced attacks in the country. Between Sears, Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Bradley, Nate Oats has a deep stable of ballhandlers to work with. Wings like Dominick Welch and Darius Miles also help make this team fairly positionless.”