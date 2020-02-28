Nate Oats Offers Update on John Petty's Elbow Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats addressed the media on Friday afternoon to give an update on junior wing John Petty's elbow injury suffered in Tuesday's game against Mississippi State.

"The MRI and x-ray came back alright," Oats said. "He has a hyperextension and slight ligament strain. No live activity in practice. It is getting better everyday. He has had two good days of therapy with our trainer."

Oats added that Petty is "highly unlikely" for the Crimson Tide's matchup against South Carolina, which is set to tipoff at 7:30 p.m, CT (SEC Network), inside Coleman Coliseum.

"Unless there is a miraculous overnight recovery," Oats said. "I do not think he is playing tomorrow."

The rash of injuries — Petty, Herb Jones' wrist, ACL tears to Juwan Gary and James Rojas, and Beetle Bolden's illness — that this Alabama team has suffered this year is unlike anything Oats has ever seen before in his coaching career.

"It has been rough," Oats said. "I have not had this many injuries in my 23 years of coaching ever. Just have to fight through it and play with who we got. Figure out how to get a win with who we got."

With Petty out at least one game, Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford will be asked to take on even more responsibility and he noted the impact that Petty can have.

"John [Petty] is a leader on the court," Shackelford said. "He showed that coming onto the bench and being there for us in the game he got hurt. We love JP and we will get through this."