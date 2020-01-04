Live Updates: Alabama Basketball at Florida
Alabama basketball (7-5) opens up SEC play for its first game in 2020 against the Florida Gators (8-4) in Gainesville, Fla.
The Crimson Tide is currently riding a three-game win streak, closing out non conference play with wins over Samford, Belmont and Richmond. In all three games, Alabama was able to score 90-plus points.
Florida enters SEC play coming off of a 102-63 victory over Long Beach State.
Pregame
- Alabama broadcaster Chris Stewart is making his return to the booth to call his first game since a three-month long hospital stay battling a severe infection. From all of us at BamaCentral, we would like to welcome back Stewart and are glad to see him healthy and back behind the mic.
- Today’s referees: Bart Lenox, Byron Jarrett and Rob Rorke.
- Starters for the Crimson Tide: Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., Jaden Shackelford, Herbert Jones and Galin Smith.
- Starters for the Gators: Andrew Nembhard, Noah Locke, Keyontae Johnson, Kerry Blackshear and Omar Payne.
First Half
- Florida wins the tipoff.
- Shackelford hits a three for the first points of the game. Alabama leads 3-0.
- Blackshear makes a jumper and is fouled by Smith. Makes his free throw to tie the game at three apiece.
- Shackelford buries another three. Alabama takes a 9-5 lead.
- Smith is called for traveling. Ball goes to Florida.