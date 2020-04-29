Alabama Basketball Player Galin Smith Enters Transfer Portal

University of Alabama basketball player Galin Smith entered his name into the the transfer portal Wednesday.

He's listed as as graduate transfer, which explains the timing. Alabama classes for the spring semester are wrapping up this week. Smith was listed as a junior last season.

Transferring as a graduate transfer means he's eligible to play for any potential team next season.

AL.com was first to report the listing.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound, forward/center started 19 games for the Crimson Tide over three seasons, including seven in 2019-20.

He appeared in 31 games this past season, averaging 12.9 minutes, 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Smith had a season-high 11 points to go along with four rebounds in 23 minutes of action vs. Mississippi State. He had 10 points, shooting 85.7 percent (6-of-7) from the free-throw line to go along with six rebounds against LSU on Feb. 15.

He was initially recruited out of Clinton, Miss., where he ranked as the top center and the No. 2 overall player in the state according to 247Sports.com. The same site ranked him as the No. 21 center in the nation.

Alabama, which is the middle of major roster turnover, has already seen two players transfer out this spring: freshmen Raymond Hawkins and Jaylen Forbes.

Hawkins has committed to Long Beach State and Forbes to Tulane.

Kira Lewis Jr. has already entered the 2020 NBA Draft.

Wings John Petty Jr. and Herbert Jones are also testing the draft waters, but both could return to the Crimson Tide.

The other departure from the 2019-20 team was guard Beetle Bolden, who was a senior and ran out of eligibility.