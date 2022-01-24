Alabama Basketball Remains Unranked in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Polls

In the latest edition of the AP poll, only four SEC programs are ranked in the top 25 teams in college basketball.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite going 2-0 last week against then-No. 13 LSU and Missouri last week, Alabama basketball remained unranked in the Week 12 edition of both the AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls.

The Crimson Tide has now not been ranked in back-to-back weeks. While Alabama accomplished back-to-back wins against the two Tigers teams, its three-consecutive losses in the weeks prior are still having a say in this week's AP poll.

In the AP Top 25, in-state rival Auburn is the new No. 1 team in the country, which marks the first time in program history. In total, the Tigers received 1,504 points and 45 first-place votes to take first place.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Kentucky remained No. 12 this week despite losing on the road at Auburn. LSU dropped from No. 13 down to No. 19, while Tennessee rose up to No. 18 this week.

It should also be noted that Davidson — the team that defeated Alabama 79-78 in the C.M. Newton Classic and currently holds the longest winning streak in college basketball at 15 games — is also now ranked No. 25.

Here are the latest versions of the AP Top 25 and Ferris Mowers Coaches polls:

AP Top 25 - Week 12

(Ranking, team, record, conference, points, first-place votes)

1. Auburn (18-1) Southeastern 1,504 (45)

2. Gonzaga (15-2) West Coast 1,475 (15)

3. Arizona (16-1) Pacific 12 1,381 (1)

4. Baylor (17-2) Big 12 1,335

5. Kansas (16-2) Big 12 1,281

6. Purdue (16-3) Big Ten 1,119

7. UCLA (13-2) Pacific 12 1,116

7. Houston (17-2) American Athletic 1,116

9. Duke (15-3) Atlantic Coast 1,017

10. Michigan State (15-3) Big Ten 979

11. Wisconsin (15-3) Big Ten 894

12. Kentucky (15-4) Southeastern 822

13. Texas Tech (15-4) Big 12 766

14. Villanova (14-5) Big East 713

15. USC (16-2) Pacific 12 711

16. Ohio State (12-4) Big Ten 584

17. Providence (16-2) Big East 542

18. Tennessee (13-5) Southeastern 419

19. LSU (15-4) Southeastern 399

20. Connecticut (13-4) Big East 284

21. Xavier (14-4) Big East 269

22. Marquette (14-6) Big East 177

23. Iowa State (14-5) Big 12 167

24. Illinois (13-5) Big Ten 155

25. Davidson (16-2) Atlantic 10 132

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary's 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1.

Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll - Jan. 24, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Gonzaga 15-2 784 (18)

2. Auburn 18-1 777 (13)

3. Arizona 16-1 724 (1)

4. Baylor 17-2 690

5. Kansas 16-2 667

6. Purdue 16-3 589

7. Duke 15-3 567

8. UCLA 13-2 551

9. Houston 17-2 538

10. Michigan St 15-3 501

11. Wisconsin 15-3 466

12. Villanova 14-5 423

13. Kentucky 15-4 400

14. Texas Tech 15-4 396

15. Southern California 16-2 333

16. Ohio St. 12-4 311

17. Providence 16-2 293

18. Louisiana State 15-4 171

19. Connecticut 13-4 165

20. Tennessee 13-5 154

21. Illinois 13-5 139

22. Colorado St. 15-1 126

23. Xavier 14-4 107

24. Iowa State 14-5 99

25. Texas 14-5 73

Others receiving votes: Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary's 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1.