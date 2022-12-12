Alabama Basketball Rises to No. 4 in AP Top 25 After Win at Houston

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball jumped up four spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Monday after beating then-No. 1 Houston over the weekend. The Crimson Tide's rank is the highest for the team in the poll since 2006.

The ranking also marks the first time since head football coach Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007 that the Crimson Tide's basketball team is ranked higher in the AP poll than its football program.

After Saturday's win, Alabama rose to No. 5 in the NET as well as No. 10 on KenPom. The NET ranking marks the Crimson Tide's highest since the creation of the NET by the NCAA in 2018 to replace RPI.

The Crimson Tide's only loss of the season came at the hands of UConn back on Nov. 25, who is now the top-ranked team in the NET.

On Monday, Alabama also jumped five spots from No. 10 up to No. 5 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.

Around the rest of the SEC in the AP Top 25, Tennessee is the second-highest ranked team in the conference at No. 6. Arkansas sits at No. 10, followed by Kentucky at No. 13. Undefeated Mississippi State is ranked No. 17, while Auburn is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the AP poll at No. 19.

Here is the full AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll for Week 6:

AP Top 25 - December 12, 2022

(Rank, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue (10-0) 1,508 (27)

2. Virginia (8-0) 1,476 (19)

3. UConn (11-0) 1,466 (15)

4. Alabama (8-1) 1,326

5. Houston (9-1) 1,224

6. Tennessee (9-1) 1,189 (1)

7. Texas (7-1) 1,173

8. Kansas (9-1) 1,165

9. Arizona (8-1) 1,096

10. Arkansas (9-1) 1,029

11. Baylor (7-2) 881

12. Duke (10-2) 840

13. Kentucky (7-2) 688

14. Indiana (8-2) 622

15. Gonzaga (7-3) 621

16. UCLA (8-2) 606

17. Mississippi State (9-0) 497

18. Illinois (7-3) 487

19. Auburn (8-1) 453

20. Maryland (8-2) 414

21. TCU (8-1) 270

22. Wisconsin (8-2) 255

23. Ohio State (7-2) 209

24. Virginia Tech (10-1) 109

25. Miami (FL) (10-1) 100

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2.

USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 6

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue 10-0 697 (9)

2. Virginia 8-0 683 (12)

3. Connecticut 11-0 677 (7)

4. Houston 9-1 588

5. Alabama 8-1 585

6. Kansas 9-1 568 (1)

7. Tennessee 9-1 550

8. Texas 7-1 537

9. Arizona 8-1 487

10. Arkansas 9-1 466

11. Baylor 7-2 387

12. Duke 10-2 366

13. Kentucky 7-2 330

14. UCLA 8-2 310

15. Gonzaga 7-3 291

16. Indiana 8-2 272

17. Maryland 8-2 237

18. Auburn 8-1 223

19. Illinois 7-3 204

20. Mississippi State 9-0 155

21. Ohio St. 7-2 134

22. Texas Christian 8-1 102

23. Wisconsin 8-2 99

23. Virginia Tech 10-1 99

25. Miami 10-1 55

Others receiving votes:

Marquette 46; Iowa State 46; Iowa 46; West Virginia 32; Memphis 29; Charleston 24; Creighton 20; Saint Mary's 15; Xavier 14; UNLV 13; New Mexico 9; San Diego St. 8; Kansas State 6; Utah St. 4; Texas Tech 4; Arizona State 3; Rutgers 2; North Carolina 1; Michigan St. 1.

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE.