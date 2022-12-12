Skip to main content

Alabama Basketball Rises to No. 4 in AP Top 25 After Win at Houston

The Crimson Tide also jumped up five spots to No. 5 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball jumped up four spots in the latest AP Top 25 poll on Monday after beating then-No. 1 Houston over the weekend. The Crimson Tide's rank is the highest for the team in the poll since 2006.

The ranking also marks the first time since head football coach Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007 that the Crimson Tide's basketball team is ranked higher in the AP poll than its football program.

After Saturday's win, Alabama rose to No. 5 in the NET as well as No. 10 on KenPom. The NET ranking marks the Crimson Tide's highest since the creation of the NET by the NCAA in 2018 to replace RPI.

The Crimson Tide's only loss of the season came at the hands of UConn back on Nov. 25, who is now the top-ranked team in the NET.

On Monday, Alabama also jumped five spots from No. 10 up to No. 5 in the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.

Around the rest of the SEC in the AP Top 25, Tennessee is the second-highest ranked team in the conference at No. 6. Arkansas sits at No. 10, followed by Kentucky at No. 13. Undefeated Mississippi State is ranked No. 17, while Auburn is the lowest-ranked SEC team in the AP poll at No. 19.

Here is the full AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll for Week 6:

AP Top 25 - December 12, 2022

(Rank, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue (10-0) 1,508 (27) 

2. Virginia (8-0) 1,476 (19) 

3. UConn (11-0) 1,466 (15) 

4. Alabama (8-1) 1,326 

5. Houston (9-1) 1,224 

6. Tennessee (9-1) 1,189 (1) 

7. Texas (7-1) 1,173 

8. Kansas (9-1) 1,165 

9. Arizona (8-1) 1,096 

10. Arkansas (9-1) 1,029 

11. Baylor (7-2) 881 

12. Duke (10-2) 840 

13. Kentucky (7-2) 688 

14. Indiana (8-2) 622 

15. Gonzaga (7-3) 621 

16. UCLA (8-2) 606 

17. Mississippi State (9-0) 497 

18. Illinois (7-3) 487 

19. Auburn (8-1) 453 

20. Maryland (8-2) 414 

21. TCU (8-1) 270 

22. Wisconsin (8-2) 255 

23. Ohio State (7-2) 209 

24. Virginia Tech (10-1) 109 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

25. Miami (FL) (10-1) 100 

Others receiving votes:

Memphis 74, Charleston 64, Marquette 39, Iowa State 39, Arizona State 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary's 15, Texas Tech 14, San Diego State 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan State 5, Mississippi Valley State 4, Utah State 4, Kansas State 2.

USA Today Coaches Poll - Week 6

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Purdue 10-0 697 (9)

2. Virginia 8-0 683 (12)

3. Connecticut 11-0 677 (7)

4. Houston 9-1 588

5. Alabama 8-1 585

6. Kansas 9-1 568 (1)

7. Tennessee 9-1 550

8. Texas 7-1 537

9. Arizona 8-1 487

10. Arkansas 9-1 466

11. Baylor 7-2 387

12. Duke 10-2 366

13. Kentucky 7-2 330

14. UCLA 8-2 310

15. Gonzaga 7-3 291

16. Indiana 8-2 272

17. Maryland 8-2 237

18. Auburn 8-1 223

19. Illinois 7-3 204

20. Mississippi State 9-0 155

21. Ohio St. 7-2 134

22. Texas Christian 8-1 102

23. Wisconsin 8-2 99

23. Virginia Tech 10-1 99

25. Miami 10-1 55

Others receiving votes:

Marquette 46; Iowa State 46; Iowa 46; West Virginia 32; Memphis 29; Charleston 24; Creighton 20; Saint Mary's 15; Xavier 14; UNLV 13; New Mexico 9; San Diego St. 8; Kansas State 6; Utah St. 4; Texas Tech 4; Arizona State 3; Rutgers 2; North Carolina 1; Michigan St. 1.

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Will Anderson Jr. leads warmups at LSU
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Named First Team AP All-American

By Joey Blackwell
RS_15588
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
Mark Sears vs North Carolina
All Things Bama

2022 BamaCentral Crimson Tide Game of the Year

By Katie Windham
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) breaks a tackle as he plays against Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Traeshon Holden Transfers To Oregon

By Mason Smith
Linebacker Will Anderson wins the 2022 Lott Trophy
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Adds Lott Trophy To Long List Of Awards

By Mason Smith
Mark Ingram wins the Heisman Trophy in 2009
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 12, 2022

By Mason Smith
Brittany Davis vs Tulane
All Things Bama

After Tough Start, Alabama Shows Toughness in Southern Miss Win

By Joe Schatz
Dec 11, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) reacts to his third touchdown reception of the game in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Bama/NFL

Bama in the NFL Week 14: Jerry Jeudy Scores Three Touchdowns

By Hunter De Siver and Kristi F. Patrick