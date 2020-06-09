Bama Central
Alabama Basketball Schedules Home-And-Home with South Alabama Through 2022

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama men's basketball team continues to add opponents to its upcoming schedule, with the Crimson Tide signing a three-year deal with South Alabama beginning in the 2020-2021 season.

The first game of the series will take place on Nov. 18 of this year and will take place in Coleman Coliseum.

In 2021, the series will take place at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, and will then return to Tuscaloosa in 2022.

The Crimson Tide and the Jaguars have played three times over the years, with Alabama holding a 2-1 advantage. In their most recent matchup, Alabama defeated South Alabama 72-50 on Dec. 1, 2010 in Tuscaloosa.

