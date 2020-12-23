Alabama Basketball Sinks East Tennessee State, 85-69

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball defeated East Tennessee State 85-69 on Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum, putting a bow on its non-conference schedule heading into the start of SEC play next week.

Sophomore guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly both had solid nights on the hardwood, both registering double-digit points with 26 and 14 respectively and Quinerly accounting for nine assists.

After falling back 9-3 in the first three minutes of play, Alabama went on a 9-0 run to take the lead. The half proceeded to go back and forth, but a 8-3 run by the Crimson Tide with six minutes remaining in the first half put Alabama back on top 24-20. However, the Buccaneers avoided being outpaced by the Crimson Tide, and Alabama maintained only a one-point lead at the half.

After the first 20 minutes of play, the Crimson Tide was out-rebounding the Buccaneers 22-13 in one of its best rebounding halves of the season. Alabama had also taken advantage of it second-chance points, outscoring ETSU 10-0 off of those opportunities.

Whatever shortcomings Alabama displayed in the first half were not present out of the gate in the second. In the first eight minutes of play, the Crimson Tide outscored the Buccaneers 18-9 including a 15-4 run that secured a 10-point Alabama lead heading into the under-12 media timeout.

ETSU was never able to mount a successful comeback, as the Crimson Tide slowly but surely pulled away from the Buccaneers, defeating them 85-69.

The stat of the night for Alabama was second-chance points. At the end of the game, the Crimson Tide had 19 second-chance points compared to the Buccaneers' two. Those points were a result of enhanced effort from Alabama, something that has been lacking in the second half of the team's last few games.

In addition to solid outings from Shackelford and Quinerly, grad transfer forward Jordan Bruner and senior wing Herb Jones also had good nights for Alabama. Bruner totaled eight points and eight rebounds on the night while Jones also accounted for eight points, but had two less rebounds at six.

Alabama finishes non-conference play with a 5-3 record. Up next for the Crimson Tide is its SEC opener against Ole Miss on Dec. 29 (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network). The Buccaneers drop to 4-4 on the season.

This story will be updated with quotes, analysis, photos and video as it is received.