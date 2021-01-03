Alabama Long-Range Shooting Comes Alive, Sinks No. 7 Tennessee

After struggling to hit three-point shots this season, Alabama's long-range shooting drought ended in a big way at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

Led by senior wing John Petty Jr hitting four times beyond the arc, and leading all scorers with 19 points, Alabama took down No. 7 Tennessee, 71-63.

Petty finished 7-for-8 from the floor, including 4-for-4 from three-point range, and had six rebounds. Only one of his points was from the free-throw line.

Senior wing Herb Jones Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds, and freshman guard Joshua Primo netted 11 and five boards.

Guard Jahvon Quinerly had 10 points and six assists as Alabama handed Tennessee its first loss of the season (7-1, 1-1 SEC).

After being just 2-for-9 from three-point range during the first half, as Tennessee made a strong effort to keep the Crimson Tide from launching beyond the arc, Alabama hit five straight after the break.

A corresponding 12-2 stretch helped Alabama open up a double-digit lead, which got up to 50-36.

Five blocks by forward Yves Pons helped keep Tennessee in the game, but the Vols never got closer than a two-possession game. A late key play was a block by Jones, which turned into a Jaden Shackleford 3 from the corner.

Coming in, Petty had made just 16 three-pointers on the season pushing his career total to 250. The team had made 85

Alabama (7-3, 1-0 SEC) held a slim 31-29 halftime lead after senior wing Herb Jones made two free throws in the final seconds. The Crimson Tide had only been to the free-throw line once until the Volunteers were called for a technical foul with 36 seconds left until halftime.

It made all five of its free throws in the first half. It finished 9 of 17.

This story will be updated