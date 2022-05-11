Skip to main content

Alabama basketball's Davison, Ellis Invited to NBA Draft Combine While Shackelford Misses Out

The Crimson Tide is looking to make it three straight years with a player selected in the NBA Draft.

Alabama basketball will be represented by two players during next week’s NBA Draft Combine. Guards J.D. Davison and Keon Ellis are listed as two of the 76 prospects expected to attend the annual scouting event which will take place inside Chicago’s Wintrust Arena from May 16-22. 

Jaden Shackelford, who also declared for the NBA Draft this offseason, was not included in the list of invitees. It's the second straight year the guard missed out on the event as he was not invited last year after declaring for the draft without an agent.

Davison led Alabama with 4.3 assists per game while finishing second on the team averaging 1.0 steals during his freshman season. The former McDonald’s All-American averaged 8.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while 46.3% from the floor and 30.1% from beyond the arc.

Ellis led Alabama in rebounds (6.1 per game), steals (1.9 per game) and 3-point shooting percentage (36.6) during his senior season. The former JUCO transfer averaged 12.1 points per game and shot 43.7% from the floor.

This year’s NBA Draft will take place on June 23 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Alabama is looking to make it three straight years with a player selected in the draft. 

Kira Lewis Jr. was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Last year, the San Antonio Spurs selected Joshua Primo at No. 12 overall while the Pelicans drafted Herb Jones at No. 35 overall in the second round. 

Keon Ellis

Keon Ellis, 2022 NCAA Tournament

J.D. Davison

J.D. Davison vs Arkansas

Jaden Shackelford

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) reacts in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Polly Mack
