All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Alabama Basketball's Jordan Bruner On the Brink of Returning to Action: "He's Close"

Nate Oats says that the Yale transfer is "very close" to suiting up for the Crimson Tide again after suffering a knee injury on Jan. 12
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team could get a key contributor back into the lineup very soon. 

Forward Jordan Bruner, who tore his meniscus on Jan. 12 against Kentucky, is not the brink of returning to action according to coach Nate Oats. 

Before his injury, the Yale transfer was averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 13 appearances. 

In the game before he suffered the knee issue, he dropped a season-high 20 points and added seven rebounds, three steals and one block in a 94-90 win on the road versus Auburn.

"He is close," Oats told the media via Zoom on Friday afternoon. "He would have been playing already but he had a setback a couple of weeks ago. He's back to where he is shooting this week and he's been able to go through some drills. I think we are going to have some guys warm up tomorrow and see how they feel and go through walkthroughs. We were hoping we could have him back by the Arkansas game. 

"It's close. It's very close. He's been in a lot more drills in the last couple days of practice. Up until this week, he hadn't been able to do anything outside of some spot shooting, free throws and some stationary ball-handling. They are amping everything up now. He's close to where he could be back. 

"I think it would be great to get him back. He was playing great. I don't know if he can come back and play at the same level when he left but he should be pretty good, I would think."

This story will be updated.

Jordan Bruner
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball's Jordan Bruner On the Brink of Returning to Action

Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama’s Nate Oats Named to Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Alabama softball player Bailey Hemphill tries to hug her entire team on her senior day
BamaCentral+

Alabama Softball set to Host Easton Bama Bash

Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho, Sept. 2, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama LB Ale Kaho Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Nick Saban and Nate Oats meet at Alabama
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Contract Extension Signals That Alabama Isn't Messing Around in Basketball

Crimson Tikes: Tumble Town
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Tumble Town

Cornelius Bennett
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 19, 2021

Alabama_210218_1046_IsabellaMarley
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Holds On For 77-70 Win at Florida