Alabama Cheer and Dance Land Trio of Top-Three Finishes at Nationals

Crimson Tide all-girl partner stunt finishes second, gameday dance and all-girl cheer place third

The University of Alabama cheer and dance squads took home a trio of top three finishes at this year’s UCA and UDA College Nationals, which took place over the weekend at Walt Disney World Park in Orlando, Fla.

The Crimson Tide finished second in the All-Girl Partner Stunt competition, just its second time ever in the competition.

The All-Girl Cheer squad finished third as did the Dance team in the gameday competition.

The coed cheer team placed sixth while the dance team placed ninth in the jazz competition.

Last year, Alabama cheerleading took home its third Division 1A all-girl national championship, while the co-ed squad earned a runner-up finish to South Florida. Dance placed sixth.

The championship was the program’s third in the Division 1A All-Girl competition, previously winning in 2020 and 2015. 

Like usual, the three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

The national champions in the categories Alabama was competing: 

Division IA Dance Game Day: UNLV

Division IA Coed Cheer: South Florida

All Girl Division IA Cheer: Western Kentucky 

Girls "4" Group Stunt: West Georgia

Division IA Jazz: Minnesota

RESULTS

