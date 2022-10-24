Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Eight Players of the Week after Mississippi State Win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama got back on track with a 30-6 win over Mississippi State Saturday, and the Crimson Tide coaching staff picked eight student athletes to highlight as players of the week after the win over the Bulldogs.
Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks was the only representative on offense, but with the defense one play away form its first shutout of the season, four defensive players were selected, including Eli Ricks in his first start at cornerback. On special teams, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard were named as players of the week.
Here is the full press release, courtesy of Alabama Athletics:
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. Ja’Corey Brooks on offense; Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Henry To’oTo’o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts on Homecoming.
OFFENSE
Ja’Corey Brooks
- Led all pass-catchers with 74 yards on the evening
- Moved the chains for a Tide first down on all three of his receptions
- Had a long reception of 40 yards
DEFENSE
Brian Branch
- Finished with four total tackles, including 1.5 for loss (-6 yards) and one sack (-5 yards)
- Also contributed two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry against the Bulldogs
- Helped the Tide secondary limit State to only 231 passing yards
DeMarcco Hellams
- Matched his career-high total for tackles with 12 on the night, including one sack (-8 yards)
- Added two pass breakups to his stat line
- Played a key role holding Mississippi State to only six points
Eli Ricks
- Made the most of his first start for the Crimson Tide
- Tied for the team-high total for pass breakups with four
- Also posted two tackles on the night
Henry To’oTo’o
- Led Alabama in tackles with a career-high tying 13, including a team-high tying seven solo stops
- Made one tackle for loss (-2 yards) as part of UA’s six in the game
- Directed a Tide defensive unit that limited the high-powered MSU offense to only 293 total yards
SPECIAL TEAMS
Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
- Made his mark on special teams once again
Robbie Ouzts
- Helped on the Tide’s punt and kickoff return units
Will Reichard
- Totaled 12 points on the night, including three field goals and three PATs
- Hit from 33, 38 and a season-high tying 50 yards on his three-point makes
- Also kicked off seven times for 424 yards and two touchbacks