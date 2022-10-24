Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Eight Players of the Week after Mississippi State Win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama got back on track with a 30-6 win over Mississippi State Saturday, and the Crimson Tide coaching staff picked eight student athletes to highlight as players of the week after the win over the Bulldogs.

Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks was the only representative on offense, but with the defense one play away form its first shutout of the season, four defensive players were selected, including Eli Ricks in his first start at cornerback. On special teams, Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard were named as players of the week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama coaching staff selected eight players of the week following the Crimson Tide's 30-6 win over Mississippi State last Saturday. Ja'Corey Brooks on offense; Brian Branch, DeMarcco Hellams, Eli Ricks and Henry To'oTo'o on defense; and Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Robbie Ouzts and Will Reichard on special teams were all selected for their efforts on Homecoming.

OFFENSE

Ja’Corey Brooks

Led all pass-catchers with 74 yards on the evening

Moved the chains for a Tide first down on all three of his receptions

Had a long reception of 40 yards





DEFENSE

Brian Branch

Finished with four total tackles, including 1.5 for loss (-6 yards) and one sack (-5 yards)

Also contributed two pass breakups and a quarterback hurry against the Bulldogs

Helped the Tide secondary limit State to only 231 passing yards

DeMarcco Hellams

Matched his career-high total for tackles with 12 on the night, including one sack (-8 yards)

Added two pass breakups to his stat line

Played a key role holding Mississippi State to only six points

Eli Ricks

Made the most of his first start for the Crimson Tide

Tied for the team-high total for pass breakups with four

Also posted two tackles on the night

Henry To’oTo’o

Led Alabama in tackles with a career-high tying 13, including a team-high tying seven solo stops

Made one tackle for loss (-2 yards) as part of UA’s six in the game

Directed a Tide defensive unit that limited the high-powered MSU offense to only 293 total yards

SPECIAL TEAMS

Emmanuel Henderson Jr.

Made his mark on special teams once again

Robbie Ouzts

Helped on the Tide’s punt and kickoff return units

Will Reichard