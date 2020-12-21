Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Six Players of the Week Following Win Over Florida
Three on offense, one on defense and two on special teams earned the weekly recognition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff named six players of the week following last Saturday’s 52-46 win over then-No. 7/11/11 Florida in the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Najee Harris, Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith on offense; Will Anderson Jr. on defense; and DeMarcco Hellams and Charlie Scott on special teams earned the recognition for their play in Atlanta.
OFFENSE
Najee Harris
- Contributed as both a rusher and receiver, finishing with a game-high 245 all-purpose yards
- Rushed 31 times for 178 yards with two touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry
- Added five receptions for 67 yards and a team-high three receiving touchdowns
Mac Jones
- Matched his career-high total for touchdown passes with five as part of his 33-of-43 night
- Set the SEC Championship Game passing yardage record with 418 yards
- The 400-plus yard outing was his fourth of 2020, setting the career record for 400-yard passing performances by a Crimson Tide quarterback and tying for the most in a single season in SEC history
DeVonta Smith
- Posted a new SEC Championship Game and career-high mark for catches with 15 against the Gators
- Totaled a game-high 184 yards receiving to go with two touchdowns
- Finished with 208 all-purpose yards, adding 20 on a punt return that he nearly broke for a score to and a four-yard return on kickoff coverage as part of UA’s hands team
DEFENSE
Will Anderson Jr.
- Tied for the team lead in tackles with six, including a team-high five solo stops
- Contributed two sacks (-9 yards) to Crimson Tide defense’s five on the evening
- Also added one forced fumble, part of four forced fumbles by UA
SPECIAL TEAMS
DeMarcco Hellams
- Finished with two key stops on special teams
- Made one of the biggest tackles of the game, stopping the Florida returner on punt coverage with just seconds left to play to place the Gators at their own 12-yard line for the final play of the night
- Added one stop on kickoff coverage, tackling the UF returner for a minimal gain
Charlie Scott
- Totaled 87 yards on his two punts with one dropped inside the 20-yard line
- His final punt of the night was near perfect as it placed Florida at its own 12-yard line with just 16 seconds left to play