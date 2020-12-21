All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Six Players of the Week Following Win Over Florida

Three on offense, one on defense and two on special teams earned the weekly recognition
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff named six players of the week following last Saturday’s 52-46 win over then-No. 7/11/11 Florida in the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Najee Harris, Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith on offense; Will Anderson Jr. on defense; and DeMarcco Hellams and Charlie Scott on special teams earned the recognition for their play in Atlanta.

OFFENSE

Najee Harris

  • Contributed as both a rusher and receiver, finishing with a game-high 245 all-purpose yards
  • Rushed 31 times for 178 yards with two touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry
  • Added five receptions for 67 yards and a team-high three receiving touchdowns

Mac Jones

  • Matched his career-high total for touchdown passes with five as part of his 33-of-43 night
  • Set the SEC Championship Game passing yardage record with 418 yards
  • The 400-plus yard outing was his fourth of 2020, setting the career record for 400-yard passing performances by a Crimson Tide quarterback and tying for the most in a single season in SEC history

DeVonta Smith

  • Posted a new SEC Championship Game and career-high mark for catches with 15 against the Gators
  • Totaled a game-high 184 yards receiving to go with two touchdowns
  • Finished with 208 all-purpose yards, adding 20 on a punt return that he nearly broke for a score to and a four-yard return on kickoff coverage as part of UA’s hands team

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

  • Tied for the team lead in tackles with six, including a team-high five solo stops
  • Contributed two sacks (-9 yards) to Crimson Tide defense’s five on the evening
  • Also added one forced fumble, part of four forced fumbles by UA

SPECIAL TEAMS

DeMarcco Hellams

  • Finished with two key stops on special teams
  • Made one of the biggest tackles of the game, stopping the Florida returner on punt coverage with just seconds left to play to place the Gators at their own 12-yard line for the final play of the night
  • Added one stop on kickoff coverage, tackling the UF returner for a minimal gain

Charlie Scott

  • Totaled 87 yards on his two punts with one dropped inside the 20-yard line
  • His final punt of the night was near perfect as it placed Florida at its own 12-yard line with just 16 seconds left to play

