Alabama Coaching Staff Selects Six Players of the Week Following Win Over Florida

Three on offense, one on defense and two on special teams earned the weekly recognition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama coaching staff named six players of the week following last Saturday’s 52-46 win over then-No. 7/11/11 Florida in the 2020 SEC Championship Game. Najee Harris, Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith on offense; Will Anderson Jr. on defense; and DeMarcco Hellams and Charlie Scott on special teams earned the recognition for their play in Atlanta.

OFFENSE

Najee Harris

Contributed as both a rusher and receiver, finishing with a game-high 245 all-purpose yards

Rushed 31 times for 178 yards with two touchdowns while averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry

Added five receptions for 67 yards and a team-high three receiving touchdowns

Mac Jones

Matched his career-high total for touchdown passes with five as part of his 33-of-43 night

Set the SEC Championship Game passing yardage record with 418 yards

The 400-plus yard outing was his fourth of 2020, setting the career record for 400-yard passing performances by a Crimson Tide quarterback and tying for the most in a single season in SEC history

DeVonta Smith

Posted a new SEC Championship Game and career-high mark for catches with 15 against the Gators

Totaled a game-high 184 yards receiving to go with two touchdowns

Finished with 208 all-purpose yards, adding 20 on a punt return that he nearly broke for a score to and a four-yard return on kickoff coverage as part of UA’s hands team

DEFENSE

Will Anderson Jr.

Tied for the team lead in tackles with six, including a team-high five solo stops

Contributed two sacks (-9 yards) to Crimson Tide defense’s five on the evening

Also added one forced fumble, part of four forced fumbles by UA

SPECIAL TEAMS

DeMarcco Hellams

Finished with two key stops on special teams

Made one of the biggest tackles of the game, stopping the Florida returner on punt coverage with just seconds left to play to place the Gators at their own 12-yard line for the final play of the night

Added one stop on kickoff coverage, tackling the UF returner for a minimal gain

Charlie Scott