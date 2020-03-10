Alabama Baseball’s Sam Praytor Named to Buster Posey Award Watch List

Alabama baseball’s Sam Praytor was selected to the Buster Posey Award Watch List, the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission announced. The redshirt sophomore is one of 60 catchers nominated for the award by their head coaches.

Buster Posey Award Watch List Honoree

Sam Praytor

Batting .351 (20-57) across his 15 starts in 2020

Recorded a team-high tying five home runs while contributing 15 RBI, the third-most on Alabama

Added a double, six walks and 12 runs scored

Tied for fifth in the SEC and 28 nationally in home runs while ranking fourth in the league and 28 in Division I in home runs per game (0.36)

Ranks 12 in the league in slugging percentage at .632

The watch list will be narrowed down to semifinalists, a group that will be announced on May 19. Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine three finalists. The finalists will be announced June 3, with a final vote among the national committee members that will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 23 Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 25.