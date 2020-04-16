Alabama Basketball’s Jaylen Forbes Entering Transfer Portal

While University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats added four more players to his roster on Wednesday, he lost one.

Crimson Tide freshman guard Jaylen Forbes has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The move was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

The Florence, Miss. native averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 30 games played, and starting in just one. He scored a season-high 11 points on Feb. 12 on the road against Auburn.

Forbes becomes the second Crimson Tide player to transfer out of the program this offseason joining freshman big man Raymond Hawkins.

