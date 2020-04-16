Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Basketball’s Jaylen Forbes Entering Transfer Portal

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

While University of Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats added four more players to his roster on Wednesday, he lost one. 

Crimson Tide freshman guard Jaylen Forbes has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The move was first reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. 

The Florence, Miss. native averaged 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in 30 games played, and starting in just one. He scored a season-high 11 points on Feb. 12 on the road against Auburn. 

Forbes becomes the second Crimson Tide player to transfer out of the program this offseason joining freshman big man Raymond Hawkins. 

This story will be updated. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: Did Samford Make the Right Move With Bucky McMillan?

A look at what's going on in sports beyond the Crimson Tide, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

2023 DE Peter Woods In Regular Communication with Alabama Staff

Rising in-state prospect talks with Bama Central about last month’s visit to the Capstone and what has impressed him the most about Alabama

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

All Things Bama Podcast: Lawson Schaffer Talks Career, Program Direction

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Alabama Women’s Basketball Inks Three Transfers on Spring NSD

By way of the transfer portal, Kristy Curry is revamping and retooling her squad

Tyler Martin

An Online Postcard from Tuscaloosa: Here is what you are Missing

Lake Lurleen State Park has it all, especially for those who are already anticipating their visit back to Tuscaloosa

Allie Wright

Crimson Corner: Spring Signing Day is Upon Us

Joey Blackwell quickly recaps Alabama basketball and its commits on signing day

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Basketball Adds Four Signees on Spring National Signing Day

The National Spring Signing Period runs until August 1

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes in the Weeds: Part 3

Crimson Tikes is doing a special series this week, which would have featured A-Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Instead, we kind of wondered what instead might be going on at the stadium:

Anthony Sisco

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Woodrow Lowe

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Cary Clark's Greatest Games: 1990 Alabama at Tennessee

alabama football, Tennesee football, Gene Stallings, Phillip Doyle, Stacy Harrison

Cary L. Clark

by

jblackwell