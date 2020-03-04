Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Vanderbilt in Home Finale

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team will play its final home game of the season at Coleman Coliseum against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and his squad are winners of three of their last four and looking to continue its case for a NCAA tournament bid.

Alabama (16-13, 8-8 SEC) will likely be without junior wing John Petty Jr. again as he is recovering from a hyperextension and slight ligament strain in his elbow.

The Commodores (9-20, 1-15 SEC) is coming off of a 86-60 loss on the road against Ole Miss on Saturday.

Currently, Alabama is a 12-point favorite over the Commodores and the over/under is set for 154. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m, CT, and will be broadcasted on SEC Network.

Pregame

Graduate senior James "Beetle" Bolden will be honored 15 minutes before tipoff with a pregame ceremony on the court.

Petty did in fact dress out and warm up with the team. He is wearing a black sleeve on that right elbow.