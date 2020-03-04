Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball Hosts Vanderbilt in Home Finale

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama men's basketball team will play its final home game of the season at Coleman Coliseum against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. 

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats and his squad are winners of three of their last four and looking to continue its case for a NCAA tournament bid. 

Alabama (16-13, 8-8 SEC) will likely be without junior wing John Petty Jr. again as he is recovering from a hyperextension and slight ligament strain in his elbow. 

The Commodores (9-20, 1-15 SEC) is coming off of a 86-60 loss on the road against Ole Miss on Saturday. 

Currently, Alabama is a 12-point favorite over the Commodores and the over/under is set for 154. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m, CT, and will be broadcasted on SEC Network. 

Pregame

Graduate senior James "Beetle" Bolden will be honored 15 minutes before tipoff with a pregame ceremony on the court. 

Petty did in fact dress out and warm up with the team. He is wearing a black sleeve on that right elbow. 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Baseball's Season-Starting Winning Streak Reaches 13

Alabama remains undefeated with 4-2 victory over South Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium

Christopher Walsh

Jerry Harper Named Alabama’s 2020 SEC Basketball Legend

Harper one of 14 greats from around the league who will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

UA_Athletics

Agiye Hall Headlines Key 2021 Prospects Set to Visit Alabama this Month

A look at five of the Crimson Tide's top targets who will be in Tuscaloosa over the coming weeks

Tyler Martin

Luisa Blanco Named SEC Specialist of the Week

Her career-high score on the balance beam helped led the Crimson Tide to a win over Kentucky on Friday night

Tyler Martin

Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Over his last four games, the former Alabama standout is averaging 26.7 points including a career-high 32 point performance on Monday night

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Jordan Lewis and Jasmine Walker Highlight SEC Postseason Awards

Lewis is the first player in program history to earn the honor, while Walker is the first since 2006 to earn that distinction

Tyler Martin

Alabama Football Announces the Hiring of David Ballou and Dr. Matt Rhea

The Crimson Tide announced two new additions to the football staff on Tuesday morning

UA_Athletics

The Best of Crimson Tikes: March 3, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

'Heart Over Height': James 'Beetle' Bolden Leaves a Legacy Despite Short Time at Alabama

As the Crimson Tide's lone senior and shortest player, Bolden reflected on his time heading into senior night against Vanderbilt

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 3, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh