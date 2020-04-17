Bama Central
All Things Bama Podcast: Drafting All-Saban Era Teams

Tyler Martin

The Friday edition of The All Things Bama Podcasts features host Tyler Martin and guest Joey Blackwell drafting their respective All-Saban Era teams. 

Before they dive into the draft, Martin and Blackwell discuss Alabama basketball guard Jaylen Forbes transferring out and what 2020 signee they are most looking forward to watching next season. 

For the All-Saban Era draft, each person selects one of each position: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, tight end, a flex player, defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, and assistant coach. 

In the first round, Blackwell picked Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, while Martin selected Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones. 

Find out who selected who and let us know which team is better on Twitter, in the comments below, or on our “Talk of the Tide” forum page. 

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time! 

Link to Apple Podcasts 

