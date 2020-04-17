All Things Bama Podcast: Drafting All-Saban Era Teams

The Friday edition of The All Things Bama Podcasts features host Tyler Martin and guest Joey Blackwell drafting their respective All-Saban Era teams.

Before they dive into the draft, Martin and Blackwell discuss Alabama basketball guard Jaylen Forbes transferring out and what 2020 signee they are most looking forward to watching next season.

For the All-Saban Era draft, each person selects one of each position: quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, tight end, a flex player, defensive line, linebacker, defensive back, and assistant coach.

In the first round, Blackwell picked Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, while Martin selected Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones.

